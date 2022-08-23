Fauci’s exit: Friends, foes sound off on tenure from COVID-19 to animal testing

Dr. Anthony Fauci — a lightning rod for controversy and support during the coronavirus pandemic — will step down from his longtime post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as well as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden in December.

Fauci, 81, had previously indicated he would step down at the end of Biden’s first term especially if former President Donald Trump succeeds with a potential third run for the White House in 2024.

Fauci served as one of the primary faces of the COVID-19 pandemic and its mask mandates, economic and social shutdowns and vaccination pushes. He will also retire as chief of NIAID’s Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career. It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments,” Fauci said in a statement Aug. 22.

His tenure started during the Reagan administration and included the federal response to the AIDS/HIV crisis in the 1980s as well as the more recent worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to use what I have learned as NIAID director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats,” Fauci said.

Biden lauded Fauci’s tenure and service in a statement Monday.

“As he leaves his position in the U.S. government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next. Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him,” Biden said.

Not everyone is as appreciative.

Animal rights activists — including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — chided Fauci and other medical researchers for continued testing on animals such as dogs and monkeys.

PETA welcomed Fauci’s early exit.

“Fauci is now the second dinosaur, after former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, to announce his departure following PETA protests,” said Alka Chandna, vice president for the Virginia-based animal rights group. “Under Fauci’s direction, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has harmed and killed millions of animals including tens of thousands of monkeys in failed AIDS experiments (which haven’t produced a single vaccine to prevent HIV) and dogs who have been subjected to outrageously cruel and pointless poisoning tests. Neither Fauci nor Collins has met an animal they wouldn’t experiment on.”

There has been a concerted push from animal rights advocates to restrict NIH and other federal medical testing on animals, in particular beagles and other dogs. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, introduced legislation earlier this month looking to block medical testing on animals.

“The NIH uses over $40 billion in taxpayer dollars annually to fund its research projects, including many recent, cruel examples using dogs. Americans don’t want to enable the heinous abuse inflicted on puppies and dogs in the name of research. My legislation will cut every dime of NIH’s federal funding for these ruthless dog experiments,” Steube said in a statement

Other conservative Republicans are also glad to see Fauci’s departure after COVID-19 battles over mass economic and social shutdowns and the push for mask and vaccine mandates from Democrats and some large employers. Some conservatives have also pressed Fauci on the origins of COVID-19 and whether they are linked to medical lab research in Wuhan, China.

“For two years, Congressional Democrats refused to hold a single hearing to question the origins of COVID-19 or our government’s involvement in Chinese bio-labs,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing northernmost areas of California. “Now that we’re mere months away from Republicans taking back the majority, Dr. Fauci announces an early retirement — this isn’t a coincidence. Even in retirement, Dr. Fauci can expect to answer for his role in politicizing COVID and needlessly shutting down the country.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, also promised a “full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic” even with Fauci’s coming exit. Paul has had high profile sparring matches with Fauci during congressional hearings.

Democrats and much of the medical establishment hailed Fauci during the pandemic. They are also lauding his work as he announces his retirement.

“I will always be grateful that we had a once-in-a-century public health leader to guide us through a one-in-a-century pandemic,” said former President Barack Obama in a statement.

The American Medical Association also celebrated Fauci’s service.

“For more than 50 years, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been a strong and steady voice for science — and data-driven responses to some of the biggest public health challenges of our time,” Jack Resneck Jr., M.D., who serves as AMA president. “Through the HIV/AIDS crisis, Ebola, Zika, and nearly three years of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Dr. Fauci has not only provided sage advice and counsel to presidents of both parties, but he smartly leveraged modern media to deliver clear and direct guidance and information to the American people. Over his decades of work, Dr. Fauci has protected patients, saved lives, and, through simple human actions like hugging the Dallas nurse who survived Ebola, de-stigmatized disease.”

Fauci has been the highest paid federal employee making more than $400,000 per year. He also is slated to receive a lucrative retirement package. A number of other lawmakers — including in Oregon — declined or did not respond to requests for comment about Fauci’s tenure and coming exit.