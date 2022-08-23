ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

David Ochoa on his decision to represent Mexico as a dual-nat player: 'It’s a hard in-between that we are in'

David Ochoa completed FIFA’s one time switch in 2021, confirming his allegiance for the Mexican national team over the United States. The goalkeeper previously featured for the American team on various youth levels, and remains grateful for the experience, but his heart was always with El Tri. Born in the United States to Mexican parents, David Ochoa explained the “in-between” nature of the situation.
90min

LAFC sign Cristian Tello through 2022 MLS season

LAFC have signed Cristian Tello as a free agent through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2023 and 2024. He will join the team immediately, arriving just before the MLS Roster Freeze Date on September 2. Tello arrives after last playing for La Liga’s Real Betis, where he managed 24 goals in 172 appearances across all competitions.
90min

David Ochoa reveals interest in move abroad

David Ochoa revealed his desire to move abroad after a turbulent time in Major League Soccer. The goalkeeper is currently with D.C. United, after securing a trade from Real Salt Lake during the Secondary Transfer Window. But his contract with the Black and Red expires at the end of the 2022 campaign, propelling transfer rumors for the Mexican national team player.
90min

New York Red Bulls sign MLS SuperDraft pick Matt Nocita

The New York Red Bulls have signed Matt Nocita through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, with club options from 2023 to 2025. He joins after being picked as the Number 7 overall by RBNY in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The defender previously played collegiate soccer at the United States Naval Academy, earning the title of Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year three times.
90min

LAFC's Mamadou Fall joins Villarreal on loan

LAFC have loaned Mamadou Fall to La Liga team Villarreal through June of 2023. He will report to his new side immediately, but LAFC hold the right to recall the 19-year-old. “This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
90min

90min

