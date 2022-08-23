Read full article on original website
Andres Guardado reveals plans to retire from Mexican national team after World Cup
Andres Guardado revealed his intent to retire from the Mexican national team after his participation in Qatar 2022, “it’s my last dream, my last goal.”
David Ochoa on his decision to represent Mexico as a dual-nat player: 'It’s a hard in-between that we are in'
David Ochoa completed FIFA’s one time switch in 2021, confirming his allegiance for the Mexican national team over the United States. The goalkeeper previously featured for the American team on various youth levels, and remains grateful for the experience, but his heart was always with El Tri. Born in the United States to Mexican parents, David Ochoa explained the “in-between” nature of the situation.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Casemiro debut; Man Utd spirit; Potential transfers
Erik ten Hag has held a press conference ahead of Manchester United's trip to Southampton for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has revealed she opted to move to Bayern Munich to put herself out of her comfort zone, after admitting she felt at a 'standstill' during her final year at Manchester City.
Erik ten Hag refuses to guarantee Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has no guarantees over Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd future.
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
LAFC sign Cristian Tello through 2022 MLS season
LAFC have signed Cristian Tello as a free agent through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2023 and 2024. He will join the team immediately, arriving just before the MLS Roster Freeze Date on September 2. Tello arrives after last playing for La Liga’s Real Betis, where he managed 24 goals in 172 appearances across all competitions.
David Ochoa reveals interest in move abroad
David Ochoa revealed his desire to move abroad after a turbulent time in Major League Soccer. The goalkeeper is currently with D.C. United, after securing a trade from Real Salt Lake during the Secondary Transfer Window. But his contract with the Black and Red expires at the end of the 2022 campaign, propelling transfer rumors for the Mexican national team player.
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
UEFA・
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Real Valladolid clash
Jules Kounde has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Valladolid.
Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Haaland hat-trick inspires comeback
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace
Jozy Altidore on Liga MX's superiority over Major League Soccer
American striker Jozy Altidore admitted Liga MX remains superior to Major League Soccer, just weeks into his loan spell with Puebla.
Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Player ratings as Lewandowski nets brace
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday night.
5 key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 4
The key battles for Gameweek 4 in the Premier League.
New York Red Bulls sign MLS SuperDraft pick Matt Nocita
The New York Red Bulls have signed Matt Nocita through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, with club options from 2023 to 2025. He joins after being picked as the Number 7 overall by RBNY in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The defender previously played collegiate soccer at the United States Naval Academy, earning the title of Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year three times.
LAFC's Mamadou Fall joins Villarreal on loan
LAFC have loaned Mamadou Fall to La Liga team Villarreal through June of 2023. He will report to his new side immediately, but LAFC hold the right to recall the 19-year-old. “This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Antonio Conte press conference: Transfer latest; Son form; Champions League draw
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
