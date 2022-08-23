Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Erik ten Hag refuses to guarantee Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has no guarantees over Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd future.
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has revealed she opted to move to Bayern Munich to put herself out of her comfort zone, after admitting she felt at a 'standstill' during her final year at Manchester City.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'questioned' Man Utd pay cut; 'Unhappy' with Ten Hag's reaction to Brentford defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his Man Utd pay cut & Erik ten Hag's response to the Brentford defeat.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are now Premier League title challengers.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham agreement; Why Chelsea turned down Ronaldo
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Marco Asensio, Antony & more.
Thomas Tuchel admits N'Golo Kante's injury record will impact contract negotiations
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N'Golo Kante's recent history of injuries will undoubtedly be considered in contract negotiations with the midfielder.
Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.
Transfer rumours: Milan consider Ronaldo; Man Utd re-enter Aubameyang race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Talking Transfers: Paqueta nears West Ham; Fofana & Gordon push for Chelsea
The latest episode of 90min's Talking Transfers, featuring chat about Lucas Paqueta, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon, Liverpool's midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Gennaro Gattuso explains delay in Valencia's loan signing of Bryan Gil
Genaro Gattuso says Valencia are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham winger Bryan Gil.
Antonio Conte reveals plans to rest Harry Kane
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has admitted that he will have to give all of his stars a rest at some point over the next few weeks - including striker Harry Kane.
Thomas Tuchel reacts to Conor Gallagher red card & Raheem Sterling goals
Thomas Tuchel gives his view on Conor Gallagher getting a red card against Leicester & Raheem Sterling scoring.
Bernardo Silva: Man City CEO confirms midfielder has not requested Barcelona transfer
Bernardo Silva has not asked to leave Man City this summer, confirms club CEO Ferran Soriano.
