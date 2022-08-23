WATCH: Carly Pearce Shares Invites Young Fan on Stage To Sing With Her

Carly Pearce got a CD from a young fan and it brought back a lot of memories. The young girl was at one of Carly’s concerts recently, so she invited her on stage to show off her talents. Check out the video that Carly shared below.

“Y’all meet Paisley. She handed my band a CD she recorded of some original songs and also my songs. It instantly took me back to when my mom first took me to a recording studio when I was about her age. She told me “What He Didn’t Do” was her favorite song, so I invite her up.. as I cried thinking of me at that age,” Carly Pearce captioned the post.

Paisley nailed it! And that track is becoming something that country radio can’t contain. Carly Pearce took “What He Didn’t Do” to Good Morning America recently. It’s from her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone. She’s on an incredible run right now as the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Female Artist of the Year. Next up for the Grand Ole Opry member is hosting the ACM Honors on August 24 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year’s event honors Miranda Lambert with the Triple Crown Award, Morgan Wallen with the Milestone Award and Chris Stapleton with the Spirit Award.

It’s the second year that Carly Pearce has hosted the ceremony. It’ll be broadcast on Fox on September 13. This year’s ACM Honors features performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Avril Lavigne and the host herself.

Carly Pearce on Tour in 2022

Before she stops by the Ryman to fulfill her hosting duties, Carly Pearce will return to the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday. After the award ceremony, she’s back at the “here and now” tour with Kenny Chesney. The next date is on August 26 at Gillette Stadium outside of Boston. They wrap up the run with a second date at the home of the New England Patriots the next night.

Carly Pearce heads to Europe for a run of dates in September. She’s back in the United States for iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 24. She has scattered dates for the remainder of 2022. There’s another visit to the Opry on October 4 and “two nights at the ryman” on October 26 & 27. She’s already looking to 2023 with a date at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February. Check out all of Carly Pearce’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at her website.