Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
NBC Sports
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
Happ's homers help Cubs defeat Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ had the only hits for the Chicago Cubs — just enough to hinder the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff push. Happ hit two two-run homers to account for Chicago’s two hits, and the Cubs beat the Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night. Happ hit a drive off Matt Bush in the seventh and a tiebreaking shot against All-Star Devin Williams (4-3) in the 10th. Both homers sailed over the right-field wall. “To come through in those situations is awesome for the group, for the team, for the pitching staff that did such a good job keeping us in it the whole day,” Happ said. “It’s really cool.”
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
FOX Sports
Brewers play the Cubs after Yelich's 4-hit game
Chicago Cubs (55-72, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-59, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Cubs +136; over/under is 8 1/2...
O'Neill's 3-run HR in 8th lifts Cardinals over Braves 6-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Sunday night. Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter (5-4), who also gave up O’Neill’s two-out drive to straightaway center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. O’Neill entered on defense in the seventh and delivered the decisive blow his first time up — immediately after Minter struck out sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with two runners aboard. St. Louis’ rally was aided by third baseman Austin Riley’s error. O’Neill also drew a game-ending walk Saturday in a 6-5 victory for the Cardinals, who have won 12 of 15. They stayed six games in front of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Fights With Phillie Phanatic
Tommy Lasorda developed a reputation as having a fiery, if not combative, personality throughout his tenure as Los Angeles Dodgers manager. Though that was often channeled to motivate his team, it led to an altercation with a mascot on this day in Dodgers history. With the Dodgers facing the Philadelphia...
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday
Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
Yelich, Woodruff spark Brewers to 7-0 victory over Cubs
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers beat up on the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen to turn a pitchers’ duel into a rout. Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Cubs 7-0 on Saturday night. The Brewers won for just the ninth time in the last 24 games as they try to move back into playoff position.
White Sox swept by Diamondbacks
Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling Chicago White Sox with a 3-2 victory Sunday. Diamondbacks rookie Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcantara also went deep for Arizona, which earned...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Ran Into A Buzzsaw’ Against Sandy Alcántara
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was able to find its stride against Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara in their previous matchup less than a week ago, getting a second look at the National League Cy Young Award frontrunner yielded different results. Alcántara allowed six runs on 10 hits...
