San Angelo, TX

Concho Valley Live: Master Gardners Fall Symposium

By Ashtin Wade
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 11th Annual Master Gardners’ Fall Symposium is set for September 10th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas A & M Center on N. U.S. 87.

“The Concho Valley Master Gardners’ is a volunteer group that works with us,” Allison Watkins with the County Extension Service shared on Concho Valley Live. “Their mission in life is to promote horticulture education and water conservation throughout the Concho Valley.”

Through the Fall Symposium, participants will get the opportunity to sit in for six-session, focusing on ways to take care of your landscape and garden such as: Planting Trees in Your Home Landscape by Garret Mikulik, Lawn Care 101 by Monte Sims, Solution Driven Landscaping with Tam Honaker, Traveling Companions: Plants and People by Carol Reese, Go Forth and Multiply also with Reese and Floral Design and Decor From Your Garden with Lisa Whittlesey.

According to Watkins, most sessions are being led by locals with the two others coming from College Station and out of state.

Although two session leaders are traveling from other areas, the Master Gardeners’ Fall Symposium focuses on Concho Valley landscapes and gardening.

“As you may know, gardening and landscaping is a challenge,” said Watkins. “All of our presentations and the speakers are all always here for the Concho Valley.”

Tickets for the day-long symposium are on sale for $30 through the Concho Valley Master Gardners’ Square Site , by visiting the Extension Office at 113 W. Beauregard or calling (325) 659-6522.

