One dead after crash in Pecos County
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on August 23 in Pecos County at 1:30 a.m. 55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios of Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Garcia-Palacios was traveling southbound on US 67 at an unsafe speed in...
Boil Water Notice issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — A Boil Water Notice has been issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa by the TCEQ due to insufficient water pressure. Customers north of Yukon Road and Parks Bell Ranch Road will be affected by this Boil Water Notice. Residents will have to boil their water before using it for any function. This includes washing hands, cooking, brushing teeth, and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weaker immune systems are typically more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria found in the water that is not properly boiled.
Odessa Police Department to host Stop the Bleed Neighborhood Watch
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and Medical Center Health System will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting with Stop the Bleed program at the new OPD training facility. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.. It will be taking place...
CAF High Sky Wing to host 31st anniversary Airsho
MIDLAND, Texas — The CAF High Sky Wing is set to host their annual Airsho at the Midland International Air & Space Port in the Midland/Odessa area. 2022 is the 31st anniversary of the Airsho. CAF High Sky Wing will be offering reduced ticket prices to the community as thanks for over 30 years of support.
Ward County 4-H Food & Nutrition Project to take place on August 22
MIDLAND, Texas — The Ward County 4-H Food & Nutrition Project will be taking place on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ward County Coliseum. Parents and children will learn about kitchen and cooking safety, how to prepare nutritious meals and snacks, and meal ideas to help prevent risk of disease.
Man killed in early morning shooting identified
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Jeter. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later identified as Jody Goode, 43.
Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.
Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students
MIDLAND, Texas — A fire alarm pulled, a fight breaking out, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus. The day after these incidents, Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and the police are taking the necessary disciplinary actions. An investigation is ongoing at Odessa High School following the...
One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m. 48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307. The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was...
STEM Academy to hold fundraising event at Bahama Buck's
ODESSA, Texas — The STEM Academy in Odessa will be holding a fundraiser on August 25 at Bahama Buck's. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The 'Buck's Benefit' event will be giving the STEM Academy a portion of the proceeds. For more information, people...
ECISD investigating after teen stabbed during fight at OHS
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is investigating after a fight between two Odessa High School students resulted in one of them being stabbed. According to a district representative, the two boys agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. During the fight, one of...
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
Arrest made in Woodson Park shooting
ODESSA, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. According to the Odessa Police Department, 18-year-old Cavaya Jefferson turned herself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Court records show that Jefferson is charged with...
Fresh food available at the Monahans Farmers Market
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans have been hosting their Farmers Market every third Saturday of each month this summer and their next event is Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 n. The market will be located at Hill Park, Corner of 5th and S. Allen in Monahans, TX. Fresh...
ECUD: Boil water notices more likely during summer months due to heat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice was put out on Monday on the west side of Ector County after a pipeline issue happened around a construction site. "The pipe was in the ground for 20 years and is old. On the construction site they have an insufficient support for the pipe," said Tram Doan with the Ector County Utility District.
7th grader charged with threatening to shoot others at Crockett Middle School
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD reports a students has been charged after he reportedly made a threat to shoot others in the school. According to a press release, a 7th grader at Crockett Middle School was overheard saying he would get a gun and shoot kids. Officers received a...
Parking lot puppy pardoned for jaywalking by Midland County Judge
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Judge Jeff Robnett of the 441st District Court recently pardoned a puppy named Chico. Chico was first found in the Midland Courthouse parking lot under the judge's truck. Then, Judge Robnett was trying to find the owner of the puppy next. Social media would eventually help Cinco and his owner reunite.
Rankin ISD school board proposes $123M bond
RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD school board met for a special session towards the end of August and decided to propose four separate propositions for consideration in the next election. Prop A will be worth $105 million and will go toward new sites for school buildings, new buses,...
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
New water technology can help bring produced water to West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — Behold "The Beast," or what is also known as Nomad Excel, one of just three pieces of equipment that can be a gamechanger for water production. Senior advisor with agricultural company Encore Green Environmental, Marvin Nash, said this technology takes oilfield water, cleans it, then converts it to produced water.
