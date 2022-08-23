ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

One dead after crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on August 23 in Pecos County at 1:30 a.m. 55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios of Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Garcia-Palacios was traveling southbound on US 67 at an unsafe speed in...
PECOS COUNTY, TX
Boil Water Notice issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Boil Water Notice has been issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa by the TCEQ due to insufficient water pressure. Customers north of Yukon Road and Parks Bell Ranch Road will be affected by this Boil Water Notice. Residents will have to boil their water before using it for any function. This includes washing hands, cooking, brushing teeth, and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weaker immune systems are typically more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria found in the water that is not properly boiled.
ODESSA, TX
CAF High Sky Wing to host 31st anniversary Airsho

MIDLAND, Texas — The CAF High Sky Wing is set to host their annual Airsho at the Midland International Air & Space Port in the Midland/Odessa area. 2022 is the 31st anniversary of the Airsho. CAF High Sky Wing will be offering reduced ticket prices to the community as thanks for over 30 years of support.
MIDLAND, TX
Man killed in early morning shooting identified

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Jeter. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later identified as Jody Goode, 43.
ODESSA, TX
Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
MIDLAND, TX
Arrest made in Woodson Park shooting

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. According to the Odessa Police Department, 18-year-old Cavaya Jefferson turned herself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Court records show that Jefferson is charged with...
ODESSA, TX
Rankin ISD school board proposes $123M bond

RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD school board met for a special session towards the end of August and decided to propose four separate propositions for consideration in the next election. Prop A will be worth $105 million and will go toward new sites for school buildings, new buses,...
RANKIN, TX
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
New water technology can help bring produced water to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — Behold "The Beast," or what is also known as Nomad Excel, one of just three pieces of equipment that can be a gamechanger for water production. Senior advisor with agricultural company Encore Green Environmental, Marvin Nash, said this technology takes oilfield water, cleans it, then converts it to produced water.
MIDKIFF, TX
