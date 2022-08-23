Anthony Pancione, 75, passed away quietly at home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A resident of Pawling, NY since 1978, he was formerly from the Bronx where he was born and raised, attending DeWitt Clinton High School located in the North Bronx. Born on August 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Perelli) Pancione. On December 2, 1967, he married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart Elda Bochicchio also from the Bronx at Our Lady of Pity Church; she survives at home.

PAWLING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO