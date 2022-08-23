ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughquag, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Brush fires continue to plague region

HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Anthony Pancione

Anthony Pancione, 75, passed away quietly at home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A resident of Pawling, NY since 1978, he was formerly from the Bronx where he was born and raised, attending DeWitt Clinton High School located in the North Bronx. Born on August 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Perelli) Pancione. On December 2, 1967, he married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart Elda Bochicchio also from the Bronx at Our Lady of Pity Church; she survives at home.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Sheriff's Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications

Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State's pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Gertrude "Baldino" Dysard

Gertrude "Baldino" Dysard, a long-time resident of Pawling NY, passed away peacefully at The Grand at Pawling on August 24, 2022. "Toni" as she was known to her family and friends, was 93 years old, born on March 17, 1929 in Nurnberg, Germany where she met Thomas Baldino, a U.S. Army Sargent from Pawling. They married August 14, 1952.
PAWLING, NY

