Read full article on original website
onefootinthegrave
5d ago
That's probably the longest they've been in school.
Reply(3)
15
Related
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
WDEL 1150AM
Two traffic incidents, one location, four hospitalized Friday night
Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana. New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
Woman Killed in Jeep Crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – A woman was killed early Saturday morning in an attempt to swerve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars on murder charges following a stabbing early Wednesday morning. At around 4:10 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex for a reported stabbing. On arrival, troopers met with the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot, suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man, 20, shot while driving on I-495 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was shot while driving on I-495. Authorities say the incident happened early Friday morning, just before 3:00 a.m. According to police, the man, 20, was driving south on I-495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting on I-495 in Wilmington
A 20 year old Wilmington man was traveling southbound on I-495 near Terminal Avenue in Wilmington when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fire. Delaware State Police say multiple shots were fired – one round struck the victim in the leg. The victim sped off leaving the highway – and stopping near Route 141 where his vehicle became disabled. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information who might have been traveling in that area – to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
Wilmington Man Charged for Burglaries
WILMINGTON, DE – 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington was arrested by Delaware State Police on...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Wednesday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police have released details in a shooting the only FSU told you about yesterday. Officials said patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover man charged with murder
A Dover man is behind bars, charged with first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at a Dover-area apartment complex. Delaware State Police say the victim was stabbed just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Planter's Run apartment complex. He later died at the hospital. Troopers believe Robert Webb-Asare, 33, got...
WGMD Radio
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
WBOC
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Comments / 27