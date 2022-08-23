A 20 year old Wilmington man was traveling southbound on I-495 near Terminal Avenue in Wilmington when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fire. Delaware State Police say multiple shots were fired – one round struck the victim in the leg. The victim sped off leaving the highway – and stopping near Route 141 where his vehicle became disabled. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information who might have been traveling in that area – to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

