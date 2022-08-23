Read full article on original website
WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month. Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
New app helps parents find childcare options
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a lot of planning before your baby is born, but some people don’t think about finding childcare until it’s too late. Many facilities in Middle Tennessee have long waitlists and new free technology is trying to help some families get around that.
Hendersonville PD forged check case leads to Flordia man receiving 15 charges
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man received 15 charges Friday after Hendersonville Police conducted an investigation regarding a forged check that was used at a local bank. On Wednesday, Hendersonville Police received reports of a forged check that a woman used at a local bank. When authorities learned that...
