HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For much of the week, it has been northern and eastern parts of the state that have benefited from a little rainfall. The storm track shifts to the south on Saturday, opening the door for Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas to get in on the action. A mid level disturbance will provide a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on either side of the Kansas border then we’ve seen in awhile. Keep in mind the chances will increase, but the precipitation will be somewhate scattered so not everyone will get rained on. Storms will emerge from Southwest Nebraska in the morning tracking east, along and south of I-80 during the afternoon before exiting the Tri-Cities area in the evening. As storms move into southeastern parts of the Local 4 area, it’s possible a few could become strong enough to produce some hail and damaging winds.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO