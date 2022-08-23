Read full article on original website
NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Aurora volleyball falls to Malcolm in Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies went up against Malcolm during the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. In the end, despite putting up a great effort, the Huskies fall short as Malcolm earns a three set victory 2-1.
Remembering all the history that goes with the fair and the city where it's held. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT. It's only day one of the Nebraska State...
GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. It's only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as already been several milestones celebrated.
New foods to check out at the Nebraska State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair will soon play host to 50,000 people on any given day, and officials are working to keep them safe. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT.
Cambridge football falls to North Platte St. Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Cambridge football traveled up to North Platte for their matchup on Friday. The Irish were hot from the get-go, scoring 49 points before the Trojans had a chance to rack up any points. St. Pat’s gets the win 55-28. Watch the embedded video for...
Heartland Lutheran football falls to Sterling in season-opener
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Coming off an 0-8 season, Heartland Lutheran football is hoping to make victorious strides this year. The Red Hornets hosted Sterling for their season-opener Thursday, but did not find their way into the win column. There were some positive strides late, but Heartland Lutheran lost 49-14.
Broken Bow volleyball drops five-set thriller to Hershey
HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Broken Bow volleyball traveled to Hershey for the season-opener Thursday. The Indians came close, but dropped a five-set thriller, 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
UNK volleyball claims victory on day two of Fall Classic
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team fought off match point in the fourth set and was hot early and late to slip past 30th-ranked Central Washington (-21, 18-25, 20-25, -24, -10) Saturday night at the Health & Sports Center. The match was the 12th and final...
State Fair exec. director talks about what's new at the fair
It's only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as already been several milestones celebrated. New musical acts coming to the Nebraska State Fair. Joe Scanlan talks with State Fair Director Bill Ogg about some of the upcoming musical acts. New foods to check out at the...
Fundraiser in memory of GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After the tragic death of a Grand Island Investigator Christopher Marcello, two central Nebraska women are raising money to carry on his legacy. Katie Fangmeyer and Breanna Collamore are working with Usborne Books, to buy books that the Grand Island Police Department will then donate to kids in memory of Marcello. Anyone interested in donating can go through a referral link with Usborne Books.
Game of the Week: Aurora football blasts ‘rival’ GINW
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football made the trip to Aurora for the Local4 Game of the Week on Friday. The Huskies come out big in Week 1, 43-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Our turn for some rain...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For much of the week, it has been northern and eastern parts of the state that have benefited from a little rainfall. The storm track shifts to the south on Saturday, opening the door for Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas to get in on the action. A mid level disturbance will provide a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on either side of the Kansas border then we’ve seen in awhile. Keep in mind the chances will increase, but the precipitation will be somewhate scattered so not everyone will get rained on. Storms will emerge from Southwest Nebraska in the morning tracking east, along and south of I-80 during the afternoon before exiting the Tri-Cities area in the evening. As storms move into southeastern parts of the Local 4 area, it’s possible a few could become strong enough to produce some hail and damaging winds.
Centura football blanks GICC 28-0
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura traveled to GICC for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday night. The Centurions scored early and never looked back, blanking the Crusaders 28-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
