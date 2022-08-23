Read full article on original website
Watching Lee Corso struggle through the first College Gameday was genuinely upsetting
Lee Corso was a tough hang as he struggled his way through the first College Gameday of the season. There’s really no delicate way to get into it; Lee Corso’s return to College Gameday this season was really rough to watch. It took less than one segment with...
New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia
The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
3 bold predictions for the Chiefs 2022 season
The reigning AFC West champions figure to be pressed in the division this season. But the Kansas City Chiefs are still capable of some very big things. The 2022 NFL season is less than two weeks away. And when it comes to looking at each of the eight divisions this offseason, you could certainly make a case for the AFC West being the best of the bunch. Every club made its share of significant moves this year.
Sam Darnold injury: Panthers QB carted off in preseason finale
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback depth chart has taken a hit after Sam Darnold was carted off during the team’s preseason final vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Carolina Panthers have already announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The team already had the rookie Matt Corral out for the season due to an injury, and it unfortunately appears the depth in Carolina has taken another hit.
Steelers suffer 2 star injuries they can hardly afford
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up two concerning injuries to pass rusher T.J. Watt and receiver Diontae Johnson during Sunday’s preseason game. Every coach comes into preseason games with two major goals: Get valuable reps to the players that need them and get out without injuries. Steelers head coach Mike...
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
