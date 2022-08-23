ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FOXBusiness

Will your $10K-$20K of student loan forgiveness come with a tax hit?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

More than 20 million US households are behind on utility bills

New data indicates a staggering number of American households are currently behind on making utility payments due mainly to soaring energy costs, sparking fears that mass power shutoffs are on the horizon. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says more than 20 million U.S. families are behind on their utility...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Secret Service returns $286M in fraudulently-obtained COVID relief loans to SBA

The U.S. Secret Service returned about $286 million in fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief funds it had seized to the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Friday. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) that the Secret Service seized were illegally obtained by conspirators who submitted loan applications that used fake or stolen employment and personal information, the agency said in a press release. Initiated by the Secret Service field office in Orlando, Florida, the investigation discovered the suspects had hidden and moved the stolen funds using Green Dot Bank.
ORLANDO, FL
FOXBusiness

Biden student loan handout plan could balloon past $1T: Penn Wharton analysis

An analysis released Friday by the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said President Biden’s latest student loan forgiveness plan could end up costing the government up to $1 trillion over a 10-year period. The White House on Wednesday said it will reduce student loan costs for those...
COLLEGES
FOXBusiness

White House says student loan handout to cost $24B per year, applications to be available in October

The White House on Friday said the student loan forgiveness program introduced by President Biden this week will cost roughly $24 billion a year over the next 10 years. That's far less than what independent researchers say the plan could cost. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put the estimated cost at $500 million, and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said the total price tag of the plan could top $1 trillion.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

US and China reach deal on audits of listed companies

China has agreed to give U.S. regulators access to Chinese accounting firms that audit U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) signed a deal, announced Friday, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance. The agreement represents a significant concession that could prevent some 200 Chinese firms from being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOXBusiness

Fed’s Bostic says government spending 'somewhat of a headwind' for inflation

Government spending is "somewhat of a headwind" for getting high inflation back in check, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic summit. Bostic, speaking to FOX Business' Edward Lawrence, said that while continued government spending works to some extent against the Fed's goal...
JACKSON, WY
FOXBusiness

Stocks crater after Fed Chair Powell’s sobering prediction on inflation, economy

Stock investors took a beating on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of rocky times ahead for the U.S. economy in the fight against inflation. "There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions, while higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation. They will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation" said Powell in prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Wyoming Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His speech was one of the shortest, under 10 minutes, on record.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week

Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases in July but remains near 40-year high

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge moderated slightly in July, but prices remained near a four-decade high, according to new data released on Friday,. The personal consumption expenditures index showed that core prices, which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed just 0.1% from the previous month and rose 4.6% on an annual basis, according to the Commerce Department. Those figures are both lower than the 0.3% monthly increase and 4.7% annual increase forecast by Refinitiv economists.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed's Powell in Jackson Hole spotlight with speculation on rates

It may be considered Jerome Powell's most significant speech of the year. The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on interest rates, mainly...
JACKSON, WY

