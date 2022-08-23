Read full article on original website
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
FOXBusiness
President Biden, your student loan handout plan is the opposite of the Paycheck Protection Program
When public health officials and politicians locked down the economy in March 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden retreated to his basement. He was able to fundraise and campaign for president from the comfort of his Delaware beach house. Most Americans weren’t so fortunate. With the government forcing companies to close...
FOXBusiness
Will your $10K-$20K of student loan forgiveness come with a tax hit?
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
FOXBusiness
More than 20 million US households are behind on utility bills
New data indicates a staggering number of American households are currently behind on making utility payments due mainly to soaring energy costs, sparking fears that mass power shutoffs are on the horizon. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says more than 20 million U.S. families are behind on their utility...
FOXBusiness
Secret Service returns $286M in fraudulently-obtained COVID relief loans to SBA
The U.S. Secret Service returned about $286 million in fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief funds it had seized to the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Friday. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) that the Secret Service seized were illegally obtained by conspirators who submitted loan applications that used fake or stolen employment and personal information, the agency said in a press release. Initiated by the Secret Service field office in Orlando, Florida, the investigation discovered the suspects had hidden and moved the stolen funds using Green Dot Bank.
FOXBusiness
Supporter of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act rips 'reckless' student loan handouts: 'Cynical and depressing'
After being vocal about the bipartisan group’s support of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is walking back her stance on Biden’s economy after his announcement of student loan debt handouts. "It has barely been a week. The...
FOXBusiness
Biden student loan handout plan could balloon past $1T: Penn Wharton analysis
An analysis released Friday by the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said President Biden’s latest student loan forgiveness plan could end up costing the government up to $1 trillion over a 10-year period. The White House on Wednesday said it will reduce student loan costs for those...
FOXBusiness
Fed's Powell pledges to combat inflation 'forcefully,' but warns of economic pain ahead
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday delivered a stark message on the state of the U.S. economy at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming: Inflation remains painfully high, and cooling it will require forceful action that could soon bring "pain" to households and businesses nationwide. In his hotly...
FOXBusiness
White House says student loan handout to cost $24B per year, applications to be available in October
The White House on Friday said the student loan forgiveness program introduced by President Biden this week will cost roughly $24 billion a year over the next 10 years. That's far less than what independent researchers say the plan could cost. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put the estimated cost at $500 million, and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said the total price tag of the plan could top $1 trillion.
FOXBusiness
Central banks can’t tackle inflation without more sensible fiscal policy, new study argues
A new study argues that central banks will fail to temper inflation and possibly push price growth even higher unless governments implement more sensible budget policies. The study was presented to policymakers gathered Saturday at the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Francesco Bianchi of Johns Hopkins...
FOXBusiness
Rising interest rates could leave demand in the housing market ‘quashed,’ expert warns
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discussed the housing market's expected economic pivot following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal for an additional interest rate hike. JERRY HOWARD: Well, right now, I mean, obviously, 5.5% [mortgage rate] is better...
FOXBusiness
US and China reach deal on audits of listed companies
China has agreed to give U.S. regulators access to Chinese accounting firms that audit U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) signed a deal, announced Friday, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance. The agreement represents a significant concession that could prevent some 200 Chinese firms from being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.
FOXBusiness
Fed’s Bostic says government spending 'somewhat of a headwind' for inflation
Government spending is "somewhat of a headwind" for getting high inflation back in check, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic summit. Bostic, speaking to FOX Business' Edward Lawrence, said that while continued government spending works to some extent against the Fed's goal...
FOXBusiness
Powell bracing Americans for job loss as inflation fight continues: Atlanta Fed president
Following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish message at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, Atlanta’s Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic expanded on the economic "pain" Americans should brace for. "I think the chair was trying to prepare people for the possibility that as the economy slows down, we...
FOXBusiness
World Bank president on Fed's inflation fight: Central banks have more tools than rate hikes
World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that the "key" factor to fighting inflation is focusing on global production as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message on taking forceful action to restore price stability. "There needs to be a lot more production that's deployed into sectors that...
FOXBusiness
Stocks crater after Fed Chair Powell’s sobering prediction on inflation, economy
Stock investors took a beating on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of rocky times ahead for the U.S. economy in the fight against inflation. "There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions, while higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation. They will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation" said Powell in prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Wyoming Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His speech was one of the shortest, under 10 minutes, on record.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week
Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
FOXBusiness
Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases in July but remains near 40-year high
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge moderated slightly in July, but prices remained near a four-decade high, according to new data released on Friday,. The personal consumption expenditures index showed that core prices, which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed just 0.1% from the previous month and rose 4.6% on an annual basis, according to the Commerce Department. Those figures are both lower than the 0.3% monthly increase and 4.7% annual increase forecast by Refinitiv economists.
FOXBusiness
Nationwide SNAP, EBT outage left millions unable to make payments at retail stores, some systems restored
A nationwide outage was reported on Sunday with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, leaving more than a million people without the ability to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to make payments at retail stores. Agencies in Massachusets and South Carolina reported on Sunday that customers are unable to make...
FOXBusiness
Fed's Powell in Jackson Hole spotlight with speculation on rates
It may be considered Jerome Powell's most significant speech of the year. The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on interest rates, mainly...
