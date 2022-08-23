ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Green, Xavier basketball commit, transfers to Prolific Prep from Link Academy

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CU9lg_0hRyZc3Q00

The four-star point guard joins Auburn commit Aden Holloway to form a loaded backcourt

Prolific Prep made the news off the court yesterday by reaching a multi-year NIL deal with a sports training company.

Today the elite Northern California boys basketball team got stronger on the court with the addition of Trey Green, a four-star 5-foot-10 point guard who transferred from Link Academy in Missouri .

Prolific Prep got knocked out of the GEICO Nationals by Link Academy in the spring, losing 59-53 in the semifinals .

Green also played for Link Academy at the Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon:

Green, who recently led Mokan Elite to a Nike Peach Jam championship, will join Auburn commit Aden Holloway to form what should be one of the best backcourts in the country.

At the Peach Jam in Georgia last month, Green averaged 16 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game and was named MVP.

He committed to Xavier earlier this month over LSU, Virginia, VCU and Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbEd5_0hRyZc3Q00

