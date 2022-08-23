Work planned on Benedict Bridge this Thursday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the Route 231 (Hallowing Point Road) Benedict Bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties this week.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, drivers should be prepared to stop for temporary bridge openings lasting no longer than typical for an average vessel’s passage. The work is expected to be completed by late afternoon, weather permitting. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the upcoming work.