24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

Portland (WGME) -- 300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
While legal in Maine, sports betting rules will take time

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sports betting has been legal in Maine for nearly a month, but no one will be able to place a wager any time soon. State regulators say the rule-making process is underway, but it could take nearly a year. From casinos to smart phones, sports betting in...
Recovery community holds softball tournament to promote organization

WESTBROOK (WGME) - Recover Together is a loose organization of those in substance use recovery across Maine. They're aiming to become something more. The group held a softball tournament Saturday as a larger scale community outing. The 3,000 members all help others in recovery. Including paying bills, Naloxone training and...
WESTBROOK, ME

