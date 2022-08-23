Read full article on original website
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
Portland (WGME) -- 300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
Volunteers pitch in to finish modified home for disabled Maine veteran
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - A disabled Maine veteran is getting ready to move into his new house in Kennebunk. A national organization, Homes For Our Troops, heard the story of Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Kevin Campbell and built a house specifically for him. “While in Qatar, I ruptured some disks...
While legal in Maine, sports betting rules will take time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sports betting has been legal in Maine for nearly a month, but no one will be able to place a wager any time soon. State regulators say the rule-making process is underway, but it could take nearly a year. From casinos to smart phones, sports betting in...
Maine wardens stress importance of life vests after body pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they've recovered the body of a missing man after the boat he was in overturned on the Androscoggin River Thursday night. Just before noon Friday, rescue crews pulled a body from the Androscoggin River. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a boat overturned,...
Recovery community holds softball tournament to promote organization
WESTBROOK (WGME) - Recover Together is a loose organization of those in substance use recovery across Maine. They're aiming to become something more. The group held a softball tournament Saturday as a larger scale community outing. The 3,000 members all help others in recovery. Including paying bills, Naloxone training and...
