CBJ Assembly makes appointment to the Systemic Racism Review Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly held a special meeting Thursday to make an appointment to the Systemic Racism Review Committee. The special assembly meeting was Thursday, Aug. 25th via Zoom Webinar. The Assembly appointed Ephraim Froehlich to a term beginning immediately and ending June...
CBJ's Barr speaks to News of the North on Huna Totem deal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on the...
Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
Museum of North launches Adopt a Mammoth program
Matthew Wooller kneels among the mammoth tusk collection at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in 2021. (UAF photo by JR Ancheta) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The newly launched Adopt a Mammoth program encourages sponsorship of each of the roughly 1,500 teeth, tusks, and bones in the University of Alaska Museum of the North’s collection.
University of Alaska Southeast, UAA to collaborate on 'Project LEAF'
The School of Education at UAA received a $3 million federal professional development grant, Project LEAF, through the Office of English Language Acquisition. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast and UAA will collaborate on Project LEAF, the Literacy Equity for Alaskan Families. Dr. Lisa Richardson, coordinator of...
Police: Image circulating about human body in crab pot is fake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An image circulating on Facebook and other social media pages showing a human body allegedly pulled from crab pot in Juneau is fake. That's the word from Juneau Police Department spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell. "JPD received a report on this," Campbell wrote in an email to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State Troopers and area emergency services are searching for a man whose kayak overturned Tuesday in the Knik River. On Tuesday night at about 6:00, State Troopers received a report of a missing boater approximately 3 miles downstream from the Knik Glacier. Troopers responded to the...
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
