Wildwood, NJ

NJ.com

Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square

Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Lebanon, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
visitsouthjersey.com

New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey

PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
PILESGROVE, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City May Buy Former Bank Building

Ocean City will explore the possibility of buying the former Crown Bank building, the historic six-story structure that overlooks the heart of downtown at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue. Built in 1925, the landmark building is “extremely worthy of consideration for acquisition, given its prime location within...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. deli and pizzeria closes after more than 40 years

Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, a South Jersey eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years, is shuttering. The eatery closed its pizzeria section on Sunday, Aug. 21, while its ice cream stand will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. Masso’s, located at 11 Lakeview Dr. N. in...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan

Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey

LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
LINDENWOLD, NJ

