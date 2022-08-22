Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Here’s Where To Enjoy Some Lobster On the Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk This Summer
You may already be familiar with the restaurant that brought it's lobster rolls to the Wildwood Boardwalk during the summer of 2020. With several locations in South Jersey already, the new lobster joint on the Wildwood Boardwalk has marked this place as its 4th location in the region. Quincy's Original...
Meet The 550,001st ‘Guest’ From The Atlantic City Airshow
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow was record-setting, with an estimated attendance of 550,000 spectators. Thousands more listened on our live, uninterrupted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 broadcast. It was a truly spectacular day by any measure. Early in the 6:00 a.m. hour of 10 hour live broadcast, without...
Amazing pictures of playful dolphins in Wildwood, NJ (PHOTOS)
I was just scrolling through Facebook this past week and some photos caught my eye. One local, Jerry Meyers, had posted these gorgeous photos of dolphins swimming in Wildwood to several Facebook groups. I was mesmerized by how beautiful these ocean creatures were just flying out of the water. Jerry...
Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square
Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Wrapping up the summer, Jersey shore businesses see fewer customers
Summer may be winding down, but on Friday, there was no shortage of visitors on the Ocean City boardwalk.
Water at Jersey shore surges to nearly 84 degrees
The water off the Jersey shore was warmer than places in the Outer Banks this week, less than two weeks after water temperatures had plunged to 55 -- and a curious weather effect was behind that wild temperature swing. The ocean waters off of the Jersey Shore and other areas...
New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey
PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Ocean City May Buy Former Bank Building
Ocean City will explore the possibility of buying the former Crown Bank building, the historic six-story structure that overlooks the heart of downtown at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue. Built in 1925, the landmark building is “extremely worthy of consideration for acquisition, given its prime location within...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
N.J. deli and pizzeria closes after more than 40 years
Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, a South Jersey eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years, is shuttering. The eatery closed its pizzeria section on Sunday, Aug. 21, while its ice cream stand will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. Masso’s, located at 11 Lakeview Dr. N. in...
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
364 days for beating puppy to death not enough time for NJ creep (Opinion)
When did the American judicial system become the game show “Let’s Make A Deal?” Are prosecutors today only concerned with good enough and clearing caseloads? Seems it. Take for example the case of a 24-year-old guy from Linwood, Kyle Blythe. He pleaded guilty to beating his own puppy Dolce to death after getting angry that she chewed his clothing.
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
Couple transforms historic bank into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first Brewery
Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem Co
These NJ towns spend the least amount of their property tax bills on schools
The annual Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending issued by the state Department of Education shows local taxes accounted for 49.9% of schools' revenue in 2020-21. A year earlier, that share was higher, at 52.1%. That exact figure varies significantly by municipality as a result of state aid, which is distributed...
Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan
Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey
LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
