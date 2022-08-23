CALIFORNIA, Md. – The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) is pleased to announce the newest Chair Elect for its Board of Advisors. Mr. Jack Keane, current Vice Chair of the Board, will serve as Chair for two years beginning in 2023. Mr. Keane was elected by the Board at a meeting held at its quarterly meeting in July.

