Bay Net
UM Charles Regional Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Achieves National Accreditation
LA PLATA, Md. —The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is proud to announce the three-year certification of its Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), which recognizes the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by meeting and exceeding national standards of care.
Bay Net
USMSM Appoints A New Chair-Elect For Its Board Of Advisors
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) is pleased to announce the newest Chair Elect for its Board of Advisors. Mr. Jack Keane, current Vice Chair of the Board, will serve as Chair for two years beginning in 2023. Mr. Keane was elected by the Board at a meeting held at its quarterly meeting in July.
Bay Net
Citizens Invited To Submit Legislative Proposals For 2023 General Assembly Session
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Biden’s Student Loan Handout
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter was sent to TheBayNet.com by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. Crosby is a former member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and a retired history teacher:. What do I think of Biden’s Student Loan Handout of half a billion...
Bay Net
STEM Summer Camps A Great Success!
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – With schools reopening, summer camps soon will be a distant memory. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) was pleased to support, and enjoyed visiting, some 2022 STEM Student Summer Camps in Southern Maryland. Leonardtown Middle School hosted the 2022 Thinkers’ Space program in July. The camp provided...
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans Wins Bronze At The Maryland Senior Olympics
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — On August 8th through the 14th, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans competed in the 2022 Maryland Senior Olympics Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament in Ellicott City, Maryland. Alongside his partner, Sue Scaduto, they captured the bronze medal in the 55-59 age class division and qualified for...
Bay Net
First Annual Walk For Recovery To Be Held In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the inaugural St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m in Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, free walk will celebrate those in recovery, help end stigma...
Bay Net
Calvert County Adopts Updated Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted the 2022 Calvert County Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan (LPPRP) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Calvert County LPPRP guides land conservation and development of outdoor recreation opportunities over the next five years. The plan sets...
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Pay Tribute To Meals On Wheels
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Tuesday, August 23rd, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners began their third meeting of August by paying special recognition to Calvert County Meals on Wheels. First founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January of 1954, Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing...
Bay Net
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
Bay Net
Annapolis 10-Miler Road Closures; Expect Delays On August 28
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – City Manager Michael Mallinoff reminds residents that thousands of people will be in Annapolis on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for the 47th Annapolis Ten Mile Run, organized by the non-profit Annapolis Striders, Inc. The race begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. and ends back at the Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
Bay Net
Two Kids, One Adult Displaced After Townhouse Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On August 25, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported within the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata. The occupants of the townhome discovered the fire on the exterior of the residence. All occupants were safely able to exit the...
Bay Net
Construction And Lane Closure Planned For MD 235 Between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 And 2
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works (DPWT) contractor, Great Mills Trading Post, Co., will work along the northbound side of MD 235/Three Notch Road for sidewalk construction. Construction will occur between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2, starting on or about Aug. 31, 2022,...
Bay Net
Mitch Lambson Leads Blue Crabs In 2-0 Victory
WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs clinched the series with a 2-0 victory over the York Revolution on Saturday night. The Blue Crabs offense scored two runs in the first two innings, while Mitch Lambson (W, 7-8) picked up the slack from there. Lambson pitched eight innings...
Bay Net
Grand Jury Indicts 14 Officers On Misconduct In Office & Theft Charges In P.G. County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Yesterday, a Prince George’s County grand jury indicted 13 current Prince George’s County Police officers and one recently retired police officer on misconduct in office as well as felony and misdemeanor theft charges. The officers are accused of working secondary employment positions with...
Bay Net
Bowie Succeeds In Slugfest With Altoona
BOWIE, Md. – Today would have been a good day to bring a net and roam beyond the outfield wall. The Bowie Baysox out-blasted the Altoona Curve on Thursday night 11-8 to win their second-consecutive game. Bowie and Altoona each clubbed three home runs, with Connor Norby collecting his...
Bay Net
Father And Stepmother Charged In Connection With Child’s Death
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim. On...
Bay Net
Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrant For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Mall Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville. Detectives identified and charged 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder...
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff’s Officers Helping “Clear The Shelter” In August
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It just happens to be ‘National Dog Day’ AND ‘Clear the Shelter’ month…It’s no coincidence!. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for their August ‘Clear the Shelter’ pet adoption campaign.
