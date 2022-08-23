ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, MD

Bay Net

UM Charles Regional Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Achieves National Accreditation

LA PLATA, Md. —The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is proud to announce the three-year certification of its Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), which recognizes the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by meeting and exceeding national standards of care.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

USMSM Appoints A New Chair-Elect For Its Board Of Advisors

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) is pleased to announce the newest Chair Elect for its Board of Advisors. Mr. Jack Keane, current Vice Chair of the Board, will serve as Chair for two years beginning in 2023. Mr. Keane was elected by the Board at a meeting held at its quarterly meeting in July.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: Biden’s Student Loan Handout

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter was sent to TheBayNet.com by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. Crosby is a former member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and a retired history teacher:. What do I think of Biden’s Student Loan Handout of half a billion...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

STEM Summer Camps A Great Success!

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – With schools reopening, summer camps soon will be a distant memory. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) was pleased to support, and enjoyed visiting, some 2022 STEM Student Summer Camps in Southern Maryland. Leonardtown Middle School hosted the 2022 Thinkers’ Space program in July. The camp provided...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

First Annual Walk For Recovery To Be Held In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the inaugural St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m in Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, free walk will celebrate those in recovery, help end stigma...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Adopts Updated Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted the 2022 Calvert County Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan (LPPRP) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Calvert County LPPRP guides land conservation and development of outdoor recreation opportunities over the next five years. The plan sets...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commissioners Pay Tribute To Meals On Wheels

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Tuesday, August 23rd, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners began their third meeting of August by paying special recognition to Calvert County Meals on Wheels. First founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January of 1954, Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis 10-Miler Road Closures; Expect Delays On August 28

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – City Manager Michael Mallinoff reminds residents that thousands of people will be in Annapolis on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for the 47th Annapolis Ten Mile Run, organized by the non-profit Annapolis Striders, Inc. The race begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. and ends back at the Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Two Kids, One Adult Displaced After Townhouse Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On August 25, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported within the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata. The occupants of the townhome discovered the fire on the exterior of the residence. All occupants were safely able to exit the...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Mitch Lambson Leads Blue Crabs In 2-0 Victory

WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs clinched the series with a 2-0 victory over the York Revolution on Saturday night. The Blue Crabs offense scored two runs in the first two innings, while Mitch Lambson (W, 7-8) picked up the slack from there. Lambson pitched eight innings...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Bowie Succeeds In Slugfest With Altoona

BOWIE, Md. – Today would have been a good day to bring a net and roam beyond the outfield wall. The Bowie Baysox out-blasted the Altoona Curve on Thursday night 11-8 to win their second-consecutive game. Bowie and Altoona each clubbed three home runs, with Connor Norby collecting his...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Father And Stepmother Charged In Connection With Child’s Death

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim. On...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

