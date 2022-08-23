Read full article on original website
Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence on Car, Body Discovered in California Reservoir
After authorities announced they had reportedly located Kiely Rodni’s body in a California reservoir, her boyfriend has broken his silence. In a clip posted on Monday, her boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, said he wanted to “release a type of personal statement.”. “This was an insanely f—– up situation and...
Huge link between Gabby Petito and Kiely Rodni as Dog the Bounty Hunter gets tips on 16-year-old’s disappearance
DOG the Bounty Hunter has received tips relating to the disappearance of a teen girl who vanished after an end-of-school campground party. The reality TV star, 69, was previously involved in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. Dog’s team told TMZ that he’s received a “slew” of...
Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found
After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
Seven chilling details in case of missing teen Kiely Rodni – from ‘creepy’ guys at party to discovered ‘burial site’
THE case of missing teen Kiely Rodni has been full of several chilling details from “creepy” guys at the party she was last seen at to a supposed “burial site.”. Kiely was last seen at a huge "senior send-off" party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, around 12.30am on August 6.
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead
A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
Kiely Rodni: Authorities Speak out About Identification of Body
Officials have concluded that the body inside a recently discovered submerged vehicle belonged to the missing 16-year-old known as Kiely Rodni. According to TMZ, authorities made the devastating announcement on Monday, nearly 24 hours after a dive team claimed they had located her vehicle in about 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake.
Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir
Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body. While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they...
Volunteer Dive Team Who Found Kiely Rodni To Lend Their Services To Two Other California Missing Persons Cases
The volunteer dive team that helped recover the body of missing teen Kiely Rodni is already back in the water to help with two other missing persons cases in California. Adventures with Purpose—a organization that provides it services to families and law enforcement for free thanks to public donations and revenue from YouTube and merchandising sales—began the search Thursday for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who disappeared in the early morning hours of August 7.
This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’
What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body
A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
Kiely Rodni - live: Final location of missing Truckee teen’s phone is revealed
Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago. Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this...
Kiely Rodni’s ex-boyfriend pays tribute to ‘my entire world’ after body and car recovered from Truckee lake
Kiely Rodni’s ex-boyfriend has paid tribute to the 16-year-old after a body and car were pulled from the lake close to where she vanished two weeks ago.Jagger Westfall, 18, posted a heartbreaking video on his Instagram on Sunday night showing the young couple joking around together.“You were my entire world and you always will be. I will never love someone the way I loved you,” he wrote. “I missed you even when I was holding you in my arms. I could never get enough of you. I promised I would be with you until the end and I was...
Kiely Rodni: New photo shows teen hours before she vanished from camp party as Gwyneth Paltrow joins search
Authorities have released a new photo of missing teen Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she vanished from a party at a California campground. It’s been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new picture of Kiely captured by a surveillance camera at a Truckee business about six hours before she was last seen. In the photo, the Kiely is wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.The...
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend Jagger Westfall shares heartbreaking tribute to ‘angel’ and scrawls harrowing message on his arm
KIELY Rodni's boyfriend has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his girlfriend after a frantic search for the missing teen ended in tragedy. Jagger Westfall dedicated a post to Kiely and posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories after the 16-year-old's body was found in her submerged SUV in Truckee, California, on Sunday.
Amber Heard sells secluded Yucca Valley, California home for massive profit
Amber Heard sold her desert hideaway in July — just six weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her in his defamation trial. Heard, 36, unloaded her Yucca Valley digs in Southern California for $1,050,000 — nearly double what she paid for it.
