27 First News
Lorine D. (Smith) Schrader, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 26, 2022, Lorine D. Schrader (Smith), loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her loving family at age 86. Lorine was born July 15, 1936 to Albert and Wilma Wolfe Smith and called Lowellville home for most of her...
27 First News
Roberta Ann Holbrook, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Ann Holbrook, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 3:27 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 55 years old. Roberta was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Carol...
27 First News
Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff was born January 1, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio to Pauline (Prodenoff) and Jordan Mladenoff, of Macedonian heritage. Early in life, he served as an altar boy at the Macedonian Bulgarian Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Before graduating from Austintown Fitch...
27 First News
Harry “Fred” Coates, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Fred” Coates, 86, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born March 21, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Harry and Anna (Blews) Coates.
27 First News
Frank ” Chico” J. Mancini, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. “Chico” Mancini was born February 4, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the fourth child of Dominic and Tilde (Scarchilli) Mancini, both from Morolo, Italy. As a child, he was called “Chico” by his mother and the neighbors in their east...
27 First News
John H. Kanetsky, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Kanetsky, age 70, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022. John was born July 11, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Albert & Mary (Martinko) Kanetsky. He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School. Throughout his life,...
27 First News
Mary Margaret (Giblin) Delahunty, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Delahunty, 84, died Friday afternoon, August 26, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Briarfield Place. Mary was born April 6, 1938, in East Cleveland, a daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Golden Giblin. She graduated from Ursuline Academy of the Sacred Heart...
27 First News
Daniel Lorell Simpson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Lorell Simpson, Sr., 49, formerly of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 8:18 p.m. at his residencein Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born January 15, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Willie L. and Shirley A. Brown Simpson, residing in...
27 First News
Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Daryl arrived...
27 First News
Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
27 First News
Charles Grimm, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm. He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career. Chip was a...
27 First News
Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
27 First News
Karen Ann Black, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson. Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls,...
27 First News
Harriet I. “Babe” Demidovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet I. “Babe” (Seres) Demidovich, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Harriet was born on February 12, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMichael) Seres. Harriet was united in marriage to Steve Demidovich...
27 First News
John Stanley Zelinka, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Zelinka, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor. John was born December 12, 1934, the son of the late Stanley Patrick Zelinka and Jennie Pauline Cikovich Zelinka and lived in the area most of his life. He was a...
27 First News
Richard England, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard England of East Palestine, Ohio fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with his wife, Marlene, family and friends by his side. He was born in Ellsworth, Ohio on September 7, 1932, to Herbert and Ethel England. He was raised on...
27 First News
Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, 88, passed away early Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House. Lynda was born October 5, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert K. and Mary Ellen Mailey Smythe. A lifelong resident of Youngstown,...
27 First News
27 First News
Eleanor R. Novotny, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor R. Novotny, 98, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at Crossroads Hospice in Warren. Eleanor was born on March 13, 1924 in Oliver, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Anna (Rabatin) Dolney. She was one of nine children, five boys and four girls.
27 First News
Geraldine “Gerry” P. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” P. Miller, 95, passed away Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by the love of her family. Gerry was born August 26, 1926, to Israel “Sam” DePiore and Mary Maine DePiore in Youngstown, living first on Division Street...
