Husband shoots wife dead with 9 children inside home, California police say

An El Cajon man shot and killed his wife at their home with their nine children inside, California police told news outlets.

Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari, 45, was arrested on a charge of homicide following the 5:30 a.m. shooting on Monday, Aug. 22, police told KFMB.

Police told KSWB the couple’s nine children, ages 2 to 17, were home at the time. Their 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom.

None of the children were hurt , KNSD reported. Neighbors said they frequently heard the couple fighting and arguing.

“There was always a man and a woman screaming at each other,” neighbor Kelly Clouse told the station.

Police ask that anyone with information call 619-579-3311 or leave an anonymous tip at San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

El Cajon is a city of 106,000 about 15 miles northeast of San Diego.

9-year-old finds mom dead after sister hears their dad shoot her, Utah cops say

Parents fight off armed woman trying to kidnap their baby, California police say

Son drenches 72-year-old mom in gasoline and sets her on fire, NC police say