Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing, endangered woman

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Margaret Thompson, 31, was last seen Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. leaving the area of 31st and Main streets in a silver Ford Fusion.

Police say Thompson was with two other individuals who may be named Ashley and David.

Thompson has brown hair, brown eyes, is white and wears glasses. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 250 lbs. When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink shirt and black pajama pants.

KCPD says Thompson has autism and several other medical conditions that require medication.

Thompson is not from Kansas City and is not familiar with the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD missing person's unit at 816-234-5220.

