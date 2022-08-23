ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Joe Root salutes Ben Stokes’ courage in opening up about mental health struggles

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLtf0_0hRyWBse00

Joe Root has praised England captain Ben Stokes for addressing his mental health struggles in a new documentary, saluting his “great bravery”.

Root joined the rest of the Test squad at a London screening of ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, a film that sees their skipper tackle the toughest moments of his career, before travelling north for Thursday’s second Test against South Africa.

As well as confronting his 2017 arrest and eventual acquittal on charges of affray and the loss of his father to brain cancer, Stokes is strikingly open about the crushing anxiety and panic attacks which forced him to take a break from the game last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLvV4_0hRyWBse00
Ben Stokes opens up for the cameras in a new documentary (Prime Video/PA)

During his own time as skipper, Root took to referring to Stokes as a ‘superhero’ for his outstanding match-winning abilities, but believes his decision to open himself to the public during his lowest ebbs only serves to underline his strength.

“I think it’s exactly what you’ve come to see from Ben as a leader. I think it shows great courage, great bravery to come out and speak openly about that stuff and some the struggles he has personally been through,” Root said.

“We were all there with him going through it… it’s not easy to see a close friend and team-mate like that but look at him now. It’s great to have him leading this team and making Test cricket so enjoyable to play and to watch.”

Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum were aligned in their post-match analysis of last week’s innings defeat at Lord’s, insisting it was no cause to doubt the blueprint which allowed them to record four thrilling victories earlier in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCNBs_0hRyWBse00
Joe Root spoke to the media in Manchester on Tuesday (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Far from retreating into a more cautious game plan, both men suggested that they would be examining if there were times the team could have played more aggressively against the Proteas.

And Root, who banked a rare double failure in that match, is happy to follow their lead.

“Even though the result didn’t necessarily go how we wanted it to and we didn’t play as well as we could, that doesn’t change anything,” he said. “That’s been made very clear to the group.

“If anything it’s an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent. It’s just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches.

“It’s about really committing to how we want to go about things and having full trust and belief in it. It’s a great chance to get our teeth into it this week and show people what we can do.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sophie Ecclestone leads the way as Manchester Originals stun Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals left Birmingham Phoenix shellshocked by masterminding an 18-run victory at Edgbaston, successfully defending a total of just 122. England internationals Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone led the charge for the visitors, ripping through the home side’s star-studded top order to leave them spluttering at 22 for five after 34 deliveries.
SPORTS
newschain

Liam Livingstone becomes England’s latest injury doubt ahead of busy autumn

Liam Livingstone has emerged as England’s latest injury doubt for a busy autumn which includes the T20 World Cup after being ruled out of the rest of The Hundred because of an ankle injury. Birmingham Phoenix announced that Livingstone, the top run scorer and most valuable player in last...
WORLD
newschain

Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred with an ankle injury. The 29-year-old, one of the world’s most explosive limited-overs batters, joins England white-ball captain Jos Buttler in being forced to exit the tournament early. Both are now potential doubts for the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
newschain

Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open

Serena Williams will play doubles with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card. The US Open is set to be the final tournament of Serena’s career, and she is giving herself two shots at success. The Williams sisters have a remarkable record...
TENNIS
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield. Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided...
POLITICS
newschain

Paul Pogba releases statement after brother’s alleged extortion video

Paul Pogba has released a statement referring to “extortion” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the Juventus player. Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend in which he vowed to make “great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Second Test
newschain

Gibraltar’s city status re-affirmed after 180-year absence from official lists

The Government is re-affirming the city status of Gibraltar after finding that the accolade granted by Queen Victoria had gone unrecognised on official lists for 180 years. It comes as ministers publish a fresh record of the 81 places that have so far achieved the special status, including the eight new designations awarded as part of a competition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane’s brace ensured Tottenham survived a testing encounter at Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 win. Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals – third in the all-time list with only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney ahead of him – and ensure his side’s unbeaten start to the season continues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton said he would refuse to speak to Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard called him an “idiot” following their opening-lap crash at the Belgian Grand Prix. As Max Verstappen continued his unstoppable march towards taking his second world championship by winning from 14th on the grid, Hamilton’s afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps was over inside five corners following an accident in which the British driver claimed he almost broke his back and said he was grateful to be alive.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Truss pledges to ‘reinvigorate’ Tory grassroots to secure election wins

Liz Truss has pledged to “reinvigorate” the Tory grassroots by giving local associations greater autonomy over selecting candidates. In an email to Conservative Party members, she said she was “inspired” by their “dedication to our shared endeavour”, and reflected on her own experience as an association chairman, local government candidate and councillor.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it is a “problem” if Britain cannot call itself a friend of France, amid an unexpected diplomatic row sparked by comments made by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a hustings. The French premier said that he believed the UK was a “friend”...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy