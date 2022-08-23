Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams' Attorney Accuses Judge Of Refusing To Let Her Speak To Embattled Client As Wells Fargo Suit Rages On
Wendy Williams' attorney Is going after the judge in her client's Wells Fargo case. According to LaShawn Thomas, whom Williams hired last year to help her battle the bank after they froze her accounts, the court threatened to report her if she communicated with the embattled talk show host, 58. Thomas claimed Williams has been "isolated" from her and that she has done everything in her power to assist her client, going on to file a complaint against Wells Fargo and the judge for her “improper actions.” COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say Their Brother’s Prison Sentence Is Racist & He Wasn’t With Underage Girls
R. Kelly's sisters are speaking out for their brother saying that his prison sentence is unfair and racist.
EW.com
Wendy Williams had to be told several times her show had been canceled, execs say
Wendy Williams didn't know that her long-running talk show had been canceled, despite repeated communication that her tenure at the head of the program had come to an end following a months-long back-and-forth over health issues, said executives behind The Wendy Williams Show. In a new interview with The Hollywood...
Wendy Williams' Son Allegedly Went On $100K Spending Spree Before Well Fargo Froze Media Mogul's Accounts
Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. allegedly went on quite a spending spree prior to Wells Fargo freezing her accounts. According to insiders close to the former daytime diva, her 22-year-old son spent $100,000 on her AmEx in the months leading up to her financial issues. "Kevin Jr. spent around $100,000 on Wendy's personal America Express card. This was her own AmEx specifically," a source close to Williams explained. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOURThe insider alleged this credit card in particular was not the same card that the...
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details
Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
GMA’s Michael Strahan accused of not paying parenting coordinator in nasty custody war with ex despite $17M show salary
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean have been accused of not paying their parenting coordinator in their custody war despite his $17million show salary. Michael, 50, has been involved in a nasty custody battle with his ex over their twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 17, since...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
musictimes.com
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation
Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
