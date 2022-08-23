Warner Bros. Discovery Prematurely Cancels ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ & Other Animated Projects Coming To HBO Max

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
Veteran Producer Dan Lin In Talks To Become DC’s Kevin Feige, Will Oversee Superhero Arm At Warner Bros.
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery took over the film, television, and streaming divisions at DC, there had been one big mandate: find the next Kevin Feige to oversee DC Comics projects. After a search to find this unicorn, it looks like the company has found someone to fill that spot.
theplaylist.net
Danny DeVito Believes His Penguin Is “Better Than Colin Farrell’s” From ‘The Batman’
Fans often attempt to compare different versions of comic book characters on the big screen as portrayed by different actors. Recently, Danny Devito weighed in on who played the superior version of Batman villain, The Penguin. DeVito was hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair with his daughter Lucy DeVito asking him various questions to seek truthful answers.
theplaylist.net
‘See’: Apple TV+ Follows Jason Momoa’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Through To An Applause-Worthy End
Watching pop culture bicker with itself is a rare hoot. Last Sunday, HBO premiered “House of the Dragon,” the network’s first “Game of Thrones” spin-off; tacitly acknowledging the medieval fantasy misery fest’s brand, the pilot episode builds to a birth scene shot with grisly excess and ending with mother and child wrapped in funeral shrouds. This week, Apple TV+ kicks off the third and final season of its own “Thrones” spin-off, “See,” with a birth scene that cares about such antediluvian details as tension, stakes, and basic empathy. Dethroned tyrant queen Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) is in labor. The outlook is bleak. Then, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), Sibeth’s sister and the reigning queen, tenderly frees the babe from the amniotic sac, thumps him on the back, and gets a cry in return for her trouble.
theplaylist.net
‘The Sandman’: Neil Gaiman Reveals He Once Sabotaged A Movie Based On His Comic Because Of Its “Really Stupid” Script
After floundering in development hell for many years, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” is finally a TV series, thanks to Netflix. And the critical consensus of the show is, well, pretty good? It may be almost too faithful an adaptation, but for those who love the comic, it’s a great take on a project many thought unfilmable. And in this day and age of green-screen movies and TV, isn’t there some solace to be taken in a sprawling fantasy world adapted correctly?
theplaylist.net
‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller
British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
theplaylist.net
‘She-Hulk’: Jessica Gao Says Hulk’s New Adventure Was To Underline It’s Jennifer Walters Show, Plus Save On VFX Costs
*Be warned there are minor spoilers ahead for “She-Hulk”*. While Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is indeed part of Marvel’s new “She-Hulk” series, he’s not the focus of the Disney+ show. And the creators of “She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law” want you to know that. So, if you’ve watched all the most recent episodes of the series, you know that the Hulk has been recently written out of the show. Why? Well, for two reasons.
13 New TV Shows to Watch in September 2022
September will see a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows hit streaming services. Prime Video arguably has the most-anticipated project of the month with the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The series is a prequel, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and “The Hobbit” films.More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereInside Morfydd Clark's "The Rings of Power" JourneyRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere Disney+ is also offering a new fantasy series in September — “Star Wars: Andor,” which follows...
theplaylist.net
‘Fantastic Four’: ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman In Talks For Marvel’s Upcoming Film
Even though the film has a confirmed release date in 2024, there’s still a whole lot of mystery surrounding the new “Fantastic Four” movie. Namely, who are the chosen actors tasked with bringing Marvel’s First Family to life? But also, what’s going on behind the camera? You see, when the film was initially announced, Jon Watts was named as the director. However, Watts departed the project, and Marvel has yet to reveal a successor. Well, until now.
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’: Noah Baumbach’s New Film Will Feature LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song In Five Years
Brace yourselves, Noah Baumbach fans: “White Noise” has its world premiere in just five days at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s latest also opens up the New York Film Festival this year, too, before it hits Netflix later this year. Netflix still hasn’t provided an official release date for the film, but another bit of news related to “White Noise” should tide everyone over before it arrives.
theplaylist.net
Mark Ruffalo On His Future In The MCU: “I’m Always Surprised That I’m Still Here”
Since “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s clear there would be a “changing of the guard” in the MCU, with new heroes replacing the Avengers whose arcs culminated in that film. In fact, half of the original Avengers are gone at this point, with only Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye remaining (and Clint Barton is more or less retired). Still, at this point in Phase 4, no new heroes have stepped up to take over the empty spaces Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow left behind. And that’s technically okay: the next two “Avengers” movies aren’t until Phase 6, in 2024-2025. That’s plenty of time for new team members to emerge in Kevin Feige-land.
theplaylist.net
‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
