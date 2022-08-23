Warner Bros. Discovery Prematurely Cancels ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ & Other Animated Projects Coming To HBO Max

Since “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s clear there would be a “changing of the guard” in the MCU, with new heroes replacing the Avengers whose arcs culminated in that film. In fact, half of the original Avengers are gone at this point, with only Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye remaining (and Clint Barton is more or less retired). Still, at this point in Phase 4, no new heroes have stepped up to take over the empty spaces Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow left behind. And that’s technically okay: the next two “Avengers” movies aren’t until Phase 6, in 2024-2025. That’s plenty of time for new team members to emerge in Kevin Feige-land.

