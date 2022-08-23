ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Msp#Us Marshals#Maryland State Police#U S Marshals
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy