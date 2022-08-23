ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allaccess.com

WFYY (The New FLY 103.1)/Orlando Sets Air Staff

JVC Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (THE NEW FLY 103.1)/ORLANDO has set AUGUST 29 as the date they'll roll out their new airstaff. The station launched on AUGUST 1. (NET NEWS 8/1) LIL' SHAWN and CARLA will make up THE FLY MORNING WAKEUP weekdays from 6-10a. CARLA sticks around from 10a-noon. Market vet MURPHDAWG does noon-4p. RICKY PADILLA and DJ NASTY team for 4-8p and NIGHTS WITH NAILZ goes from 8p-midnight.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

Three Florida Cities Named Best Cities For Dog Lovers

I would think that Tampa/St. Pete would make it on a list like this. The Best Cities For Dog Lovers. There are so many fun things to do with your pet in this area. Beaches, great walking areas, dog parks, lots of dog friendly restaurants too. Well, guess what? It...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death

Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
CLERMONT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont

CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
WESH

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL

