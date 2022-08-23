Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO