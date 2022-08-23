Read full article on original website
WFYY (The New FLY 103.1)/Orlando Sets Air Staff
JVC Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (THE NEW FLY 103.1)/ORLANDO has set AUGUST 29 as the date they'll roll out their new airstaff. The station launched on AUGUST 1. (NET NEWS 8/1) LIL' SHAWN and CARLA will make up THE FLY MORNING WAKEUP weekdays from 6-10a. CARLA sticks around from 10a-noon. Market vet MURPHDAWG does noon-4p. RICKY PADILLA and DJ NASTY team for 4-8p and NIGHTS WITH NAILZ goes from 8p-midnight.
Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
Orlando’s Magical Dining starts today: See participating restaurants & menus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event start Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining will feature 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates...
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
Three Florida Cities Named Best Cities For Dog Lovers
I would think that Tampa/St. Pete would make it on a list like this. The Best Cities For Dog Lovers. There are so many fun things to do with your pet in this area. Beaches, great walking areas, dog parks, lots of dog friendly restaurants too. Well, guess what? It...
Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death
Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies
ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
Tracking the tropics: 2 tropical waves could possibly form
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we move closer to the peak of the hurricane season, we are starting to see things become a bit more active in the tropics. Our Severe Weather Center 9 Team is currently watching two tropical waves that have limited potential to develop over the next couple of days.
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Secret rooms, Tower of Terror elevator: See top new luxury listing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Beyond the door at 10120 Enchanted Oak Drive is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. OK, that’s...
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
