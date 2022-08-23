As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO