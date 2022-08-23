Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxbangor.com
Crash sends 2 cars down embankment
FAIRFIELD– A crash in Fairfield earlier today sent two vehicles down an embankment. Fairfield Police Officer Casey Dugas said Destini Betts , 18, of Stonington made a left turn out of the Circle K parking lot on Norridgewock Road just after 7 this morning. According to Dugas, she drove...
foxbangor.com
Kenduskeag haunted house planning has begun
BANGOR – Pennywise the clown and Michael Myers came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the planning process for the annual Kenduskeag Haunted House. This will be the first year back since the pandemic, and haunt organizers are already seeking volunteers to put on the scares.
foxbangor.com
Hundred walk to end ALS disease
BANGOR — At a three year break The ALS Association’s Walk to Defeat ALS is back. “Today let’s walk together in solidarity and in honor of all those who are living with a-l-s and in memory of all those we have lost,” said governor Janet Mills.
foxbangor.com
75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale
ORONO — An annual tradition will draw a crowd to Orono this weekend. The 75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale gets underway Friday night and runs through Saturday. Organizers say they started collecting donations as soon as last year’s auction was over. They say you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Grand opening in Bangor for Republican National Committee
BANGOR– The Republican National Committee hosted a grand opening yesterday in Bangor. Maine’s Second Congressional District candidate Bruce Poliquin and the RNC opened a new office on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor today. During the event, Poliquin talked about his goals should he win this November. “We need to...
foxbangor.com
Multiple juveniles arrested for assault
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police arrested multiple people in connection with an assault on a juvenile. Around 12:15 Friday afternoon, Fairfield Police responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted by several other juveniles at Mill Island Park. According to Officer Casey Dugas, investigating officers found a female had...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
foxbangor.com
Cassius Clark looking to defend title at 49th annual Oxford 250
OXFORD – It’s one of the great short track races in the country, and this weekend another exciting new chapter will be added as the green flag drops on the 49th annual Oxford 250. 60 cars will try and qualify, with races beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday...
Comments / 0