Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Bristol Press
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names PVAC Proud award winners
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named the July and August recipients of its PVAC Proud award, which honors a business or member of the community that goes "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, president of the PVAC Board of Directors, said that the...
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season
BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora
Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
Bristol Press
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
Bristol Press
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Leveille, 37, of 84 Windingbrook Road, Bristol, was charged Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct. Tabitha Moche, 44, of Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 10 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher James Savage, 36, of 92 Ridgeland Road, Wallingford, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Emmanuel Jean-Pierre, 32, of 4 St. John Street, Norwalk, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery. Nykole A. Gonzalez, 36, of 30 Dwight St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Sheniya...
Bristol Press
Bristol Hospital to be awarded $1.2 million in FEMA funds to help offset covid costs
Bristol Hospital will be awarded federal funds to help offset some of the additional costs incurred by the covid-19 pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced this week it will be sending nearly $1.2 million to the state to be used as reimbursement for Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group. “These...
Bristol Press
Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
Bristol Press
$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed
BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central boys soccer depending on younger players to make big contributions this season
Bristol Central boys soccer ended their season last year after advancing to the second round of the state tournament, and while the year was looked upon as a success, the Rams now walks into the new year with a significantly different makeup. Last season, the team was led by a...
