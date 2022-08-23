ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Bristol Press

Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation

NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names PVAC Proud award winners

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named the July and August recipients of its PVAC Proud award, which honors a business or member of the community that goes "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, president of the PVAC Board of Directors, said that the...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season

BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora

Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck

SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Jonathan Leveille, 37, of 84 Windingbrook Road, Bristol, was charged Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct. Tabitha Moche, 44, of Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 10 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher James Savage, 36, of 92 Ridgeland Road, Wallingford, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Emmanuel Jean-Pierre, 32, of 4 St. John Street, Norwalk, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery. Nykole A. Gonzalez, 36, of 30 Dwight St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Sheniya...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case

PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
Bristol Press

$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed

BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.

