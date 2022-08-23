ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp fights election probe subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s supervising...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Federal appeals court says Arkansas can’t ban treatment for transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled in October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
PBS NewsHour

Abortion bans to take effect in 4 more GOP-led states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure takes effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that...
TEXAS STATE
PBS NewsHour

ACLU sues Arizona over law limiting filming of police

PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group’s Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court. They argue...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Casada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Money Laundering#Bribery#Fbi Agents#House#Republican#Fbi
PBS NewsHour

2022 Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election Results

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PBS NewsHour

Parts of Deep South flooded after heavy rainfall

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy