Pentagon rejects second request from D.C. mayor for National Guard help with migrants bused from Texas and Arizona

DC is also a sanctuary city like NYC. DC can just deal with it. Governor Abbott did all this with busing migrants to the eastern states to allow them to see the border crisis. Call Biden to block the border.
Texas and Arizona haven't received any federal assistance for Biden's border crime. And we are the epicenter of his ongoing invasion of America.
Being a friendly well financed city closer to Congress than anyone else you should be out there with roses in hand to welcome them to Your doorstep. Since the problem is with policy and the President you might could get them to throttle down.
