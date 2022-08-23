ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Ford F-150 Lightning Dyno Run Reveals Even More Torque Than Advertised

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c8bP_0hRyUvyI00

It can be tricky to dyno test an all-wheel-drive electric vehicle, especially one as big as the Ford F-150 Lightning . The Texas Truck Channel on YouTube called every dyno shop within 1,000 miles of Fort Worth, Texas, and there was only one shop that had the equipment to pull it off. And once the crew got it figured out, the F-150 Lightning outperformed its claimed factory specs .

To properly test an all-wheel drive EV, you need a linked all-wheel drive dyno, which isn’t actually all that hard to find. However, finding one big enough to fit the F-150 Lightning’s 145.5-inch wheelbase, is. Dynocoms, a Texas-based dyno company, actually modified their unique driveshaft-linked dyno with an adapter to fit the Lightning’s wheelbase. But that wasn’t the end of the learning curve, though.

Once the F-150 Lightning was up on the dyno, its traction control systems were reportedly freaking out from the test run. That’s not uncommon, especially with EVs. The car’s systems either don’t understand or don’t like all four wheels spinning at full throttle without any load and without the vehicle moving. At first, the crew couldn’t get an accurate reading, as the truck would cut power at different points throughout the test. Thankfully, Dynocoms’ machine has an electro-mechanical brake that can simulate the drag that occurs from real-world driving, which tricked the truck into thinking it was actually on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXN1X_0hRyUvyI00

Once sorted, the F-150 Lightning perfectly performed on the dyno. In fact, it overperformed. Its dyno-rated 560 horsepower is below the 580 horsepower Ford claims for the extended battery Lightning. However, when you consider drivetrain loss—from the motor through the half shafts, to the wheels—560 horsepower is just about right. Its dyno-tested 784 pound-feet of torque, however, is actually greater than the 775 pound-feet claimed rating. For comparison, that’s more torque than the Ram TRX has, with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 and comparatively puny 650 lb-ft.

A while back, we saw the Rivian R1T struggle with software issues while on an all-wheel drive dyno, too. Its power would surge and it provided inaccurate readings, just like this F-150 Lightning did initially. So it would be interesting to see an R1T get on this dyno and record a proper test. The electric pickup market remains new, and everyone is still learning how to test them.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video

Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torque#Vehicles#The Texas Truck Channel
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy