Abilene, TX

fox7austin.com

Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors on QB Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN, Texas - Now that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the team's starting quarterback, it's a chance to ask Ewers' teammates what they think. Sophomore offensive lineman Jake Majors says, "At first he was a little shy, but he's really opened up to us and...
AUSTIN, TX
apollohou.com

This is the Best NIL Deal Ever

This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
AUSTIN, TX
24hip-hop.com

Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas

Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: KAZI, "The Voice of Austin," Perseveres for 40 Years

Marion Nickerson wasn't around for the founding of KAZI 88.7FM, but he got there as soon as he could. Just days after the station began transmitting on August 29, 1982, a 24-year-old Nickerson, freshly relocated from his hometown of Amarillo, began volunteering at the new frequency launched to serve Austin's African American community. After a full career in community media, including years in television at Austin Community Access Center, the veteran now returns for a second stint as general manager of KAZI.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Stephen F. Austin State University considers joining a university system

The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school. The university, in Nacogdoches,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS Austin

Southside fans rejoice! Mr. Natural reopens popular S. Lamar location

Anyone looking for amazing vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free options prepare to celebrate Mr. Natural's second location on South Lamar is back with delicious baked goods, juices, breakfast, and lunch options and so much more!. Our Trevor Scott catches up with Chef Jesus Mendoza for a look inside their South...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
TEXAS STATE
tejanonation.net

MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin

HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
AUSTIN, TX
nypressnews.com

Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders

The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
AUSTIN, TX

