Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors on QB Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN, Texas - Now that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the team's starting quarterback, it's a chance to ask Ewers' teammates what they think. Sophomore offensive lineman Jake Majors says, "At first he was a little shy, but he's really opened up to us and...
San Marcos High School football team hit with 2-year playoff ban
The district plans to appeal the punishment.
apollohou.com
This is the Best NIL Deal Ever
This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
24hip-hop.com
Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas
Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
CBS Austin
University of Texas offering 'Taylor Swift Songbook' class in liberal arts honors program
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — The University of Texas at Austin is offering a brand new class this fall focused on teaching "literary traditions and forms" through the lens of popular American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. "The Taylor Swift Songbook" will be taught by Professor of English Elizabeth Scala to undergraduates...
Austin Chronicle
Faster Than Sound: KAZI, "The Voice of Austin," Perseveres for 40 Years
Marion Nickerson wasn't around for the founding of KAZI 88.7FM, but he got there as soon as he could. Just days after the station began transmitting on August 29, 1982, a 24-year-old Nickerson, freshly relocated from his hometown of Amarillo, began volunteering at the new frequency launched to serve Austin's African American community. After a full career in community media, including years in television at Austin Community Access Center, the veteran now returns for a second stint as general manager of KAZI.
fox7austin.com
Barry's brings iconic Red Room to downtown Austin
It's the OG boutique fitness workout pairing cardio with strength. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Chief Curriculum Lead Josey Greenwell.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
Houston Chronicle
Stephen F. Austin State University considers joining a university system
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school. The university, in Nacogdoches,...
CBS Austin
Southside fans rejoice! Mr. Natural reopens popular S. Lamar location
Anyone looking for amazing vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free options prepare to celebrate Mr. Natural's second location on South Lamar is back with delicious baked goods, juices, breakfast, and lunch options and so much more!. Our Trevor Scott catches up with Chef Jesus Mendoza for a look inside their South...
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
CBS Austin
More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
tejanonation.net
MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin
HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Garner Spotted In Texas Working On Big Project
Jennifer Garner is reportedly in Texas working on a new TV show.
How falling chicken wing prices impact an Austin restaurant
Robert Reed, owner of Wicked Wings in south Austin and Kyle, was pleasantly surprised two weeks ago when he saw the price of a 40-pound case of chicken wings fall from $104 to $76.
nypressnews.com
Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders
The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
Comments / 0