– Today, Komodo Health announced that its platform will be used in studies led by Stanford Medicine focused on the short- and long-term health impacts of COVID-19. – Stanford’s Center for Population Health Sciences will use Komodo Health’s platform, AI analytics tools, and de-identified patient data to study the real-world effects of the pandemic on health outcomes among different patient populations. Initial research will include analyses of disparities in access to COVID-19 testing and quality care; the impact of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on various health conditions; and how cancer survival, treatment, and outcomes changed during the pandemic.

STANFORD, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO