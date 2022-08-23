Read full article on original website
CVS Health in Talks to Acquire Signify Health
– Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Initial bids are due this coming week. Additional companies are also in acquisition discussions with Signfiy Health, and CVS could face competition from other managed-care providers and private-equity firms. – The potential Signify...
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
Healthcare Companies on the Stock Market
Good healthcare and the financial sector cannot be separated entirely, even when their base motivations lie in different directions. While the medical sector should focus more on the health of the patients instead of consumerism, a good amount of capital is needed to ensure a functional system. Naturally, we can...
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
GE Healthcare Makes Strategic Investment in AliveCor
– AliveCor, the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, recently announced its Series F Financing led by GE Healthcare. – The round also included participation from Pegasus Tech Ventures) and existing investors including Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and WP Global Partners. Providing End-to-End Cardiological Care...
Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative
– Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40M, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity. – Participation in the initiative will enhance Velatura’s efforts to provide essential data management...
Uber Health Expands Internationally to Australia
– Uber Health, Uber’s healthcare arm is expanding internationally, launching in Australia (its first market outside the U.S.), bringing Uber’s greater mission to healthcare organizations and patients across the country. – Over 3000 customers use Uber Health in the US. Following a pilot across Australia, the solution is...
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
Stanford Medicine Taps Komodo Health Platform to Study COVID-19 Ripple Effects
– Today, Komodo Health announced that its platform will be used in studies led by Stanford Medicine focused on the short- and long-term health impacts of COVID-19. – Stanford’s Center for Population Health Sciences will use Komodo Health’s platform, AI analytics tools, and de-identified patient data to study the real-world effects of the pandemic on health outcomes among different patient populations. Initial research will include analyses of disparities in access to COVID-19 testing and quality care; the impact of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on various health conditions; and how cancer survival, treatment, and outcomes changed during the pandemic.
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
How Faster Data Access Can Save Lives
Eleven months versus ten years. When you’re waiting for an answer to cure or prevent a disease, that difference can feel like forever. Scientists that developed the COVID vaccine in under a year represent a huge medical breakthrough compared to the standard decade-long vaccine process. The expedited research and development phase showed the world just how quickly the process could occur if given the right resources.
