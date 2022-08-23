ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 15

BayouGirl
2d ago

get a job like the rest of us. probably living off the government for free and still gotta steal from hard working citizens

Reply(2)
17
christine w
2d ago

Covid masks...a criminals gift that just keeps on giving~thank you democrats.my bank has a dsign posted which reads...please remove your sunglasses before approaching teller. 😎 it's, of course so the cameras can see your face...once the covid masks became mandatory~I told the teller, a bank robbers dream, eh? Thank GOD we only had that ONE initial round of "forced" mask wearing...😉👌

Reply
4
Jay Powell
2d ago

covid masks...official outfit of thieves and thugs everywhere.

Reply
16
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 24, 2022, soon after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on O’Neal Lane on Aug. 15. According to officials, the unknown suspect lingered around the gas station until all of the customers left and then approached the counter demanding the clerk to ‘give him all the money.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
