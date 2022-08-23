ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Orwell’s Savage Satire ‘Animal Farm’ Onstage at A Noise Within

A Noise Within presents “Animal Farm,” a highly theatrical musical adaptation of George Orwell’s savage satire, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. “Animal Farm” is adapted from Orwell’s book by Peter Hall, with lyrics by Adrian Mitchell, music by Richard Peaslee and directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Might Morphin Power Rangers Land in Pasadena for Power Morphicon

Power Morphicon, a three-day event celebrating all things Power Rangers with celebrity guests, panels, and collectible vendors, will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center this weekend, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 28. Power Morphicon, or PMC, is a biennial convention held primarily and exclusively in California. Although the convention was...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Learning Works 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout!

Calling all Goblins, Ghouls, Witches, and Wizards! Learning Works Charter School (LWCS)’ 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout is taking place on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be a back yard, outside event. Do you have something cool to donate? Learning Works is...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Altadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

Seventh Annual Centennial Square Boxing Show Draws Hundreds

Punches flew outside City Hall Friday as the Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Service Department hosted its seventh annual Centennial Square Boxing Show in association with the Southern California Boxing Association and USA Boxing, Inc. More than two dozen boxers, both male and female, aged 10 to 33, battled in...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Forum at All Saints Pasadena – Post Roe v. Wade: Conversation & Call to Action

On Sunday, August 28, at 9:00 a.m., All Saints Church, Pasadena, offers an important Summer Forum “Post Roe v. Wade: Conversation and Call to Action” — sponsored by All Saints’ Women’s Community, and focused on the current reproductive rights landscape and the rise of White Christian Nationalism and its impacts on religious freedom.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

John Muir High School Announces Fall Dual Enrollment Courses

John Muir High School Early College Magnet and PCC Northwest announces its Fall Dual Enrollment Courses. Classes start August 30, 2022. • Counseling 011: Learning Strategies and College Skills. • Counseling 012: Personal Growth and Development. • Counseling 017: Career Planning. • English 001A: Reading and Composition. • Geography 004:...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loren
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Charts the Course to a Green Electrical Grid

California’s energy grid, an engineering marvel 150 years ago, is due for a makeover. Now, thanks to an interdisciplinary group of researchers, Caltech is working to transform energy systems by developing a “smart grid”: a flexible, responsive, efficient, system that incorporates renewable energy sources while meeting growing power demands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Interim City Manager and School Superintendent Issue Joint Statement in Aftermath of San Rafael School Incident

Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Citizen Service Center Sees Increase in Calls About Water Wasters

Pasadenans seem to be keenly aware of the importance of conserving water given the extreme drought conditions and water shortages. The City-operated Citizen Service Center (CSC) reported an increase in calls about wasting water month over month in 2022. “When these reports are received, they are automatically sent to our...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

There’s a Change in the Weather: Heat Takes the Weekend Off

The weekend in Pasadena will see a sharp change in weather — a short-lived cooling off which in true Southern California style will pressage a week that will be hotter than last. An unusually deep marine layer will foster patchy morning fog and clouds then gradual clearing, with a...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Canoe#San Francisco Bay Area#Gallery#Wine Song#Wine And Song#The Canoe House
pasadenanow.com

New City Manager Márquez Talks Police Accountability and Public Safety

Pasadena Now sat down with incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez on Wednesday and discussed a range of topics. This is the second in a series of stories from that interview. [Updated] City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now he looks forward to working with the Community Police Oversight Commission, and also said the approach to accountability has to be balanced.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy