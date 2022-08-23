Read full article on original website
Marcus Mumford Releases New Single, “Better Off High”
Marcus Mumford has released a new single, “Better Off High,” which heralds Mumford’s debut solo album, (self-titled), set to drop on September 16. The artist wrote the new song with Blake Mills, who also produced the album. In addition, Mumford has recently announced a new North American...
Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
Pantera to play first comeback shows at South American Knotfest events, Heaven & Hell in Mexico
The first four dates of Pantera’s reunion tour have been announced, with the groove-metal pioneers’ first shows in more than two decades set to go down at festivals this December. The first of those festivals will be Heaven & Hell in Mexico, where alongside Scorpions, Pantera will co-headline...
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Wiz Khalifa Concert Ends in Panic After Rumors of Gunfire
During rapper Wiz Khalifa's Aug. 26 performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, the concert suddenly ended after people started to flee the outdoor venue, reported the Indianapolis Star. Security personnel acted quickly, and all the subjects nearby left the scene on foot. While some of them shouted about...
Members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed And Cambria, Thursday and more form supergroup L.S. Dunes
After months of teasing, the formerly mysterious L.S. Dunes – word of whom first emerged when they appeared on the Riot Fest poster back in May – have revealed themselves to be a supergroup comprised of members from some of the most iconic emo and post-hardcore outfits. The...
Los Angeles DJ Christian James Hand is the sonic surgeon of old tunes
During the COVID-19 pandemic, DJs and entertainment insiders kept “live music” going on social media — from D-Nice’s “isolation dance parties” which drew 100,000 virtual guests such as Michelle Obama to WME power agent Richard Weitz’s “Quarantunes” charity shows with performances by Elvis Costello and Beck. In another corner of social media, in-the-know music nerds flocked weekly to Instagram to hear Christian James Hand’s “The Session,” a show from his home in which the LA-based DJ and producer breaks down classic tunes. Isolating instruments, vocals and sounds, the sonic surgeon and onetime drum tech dissected the tracks only to build...
Muse’s Matt Bellamy on Why New Album ‘Will of the People’ Beats a Best-Of: ‘We Have the History of Rock on Our Side’
Stepping into Muse frontman Matt Bellamy’s Los Angeles studio is immediately surreal, on a couple of different fronts. For one thing, there’s the fact that it’s in an unmarked former storefront on a heavily trafficked urban street, so on the other side of the one-way glass, pedestrians are constantly passing by, unaware that they’re about two yards away from a rock star coming up with new songs to potentially join “Madness” or ”Uprising” guy as new KROQ-driven earworms in their heads. But apart from the street scene outside practically brushing up against his console, there’s something else about the place… “I don’t...
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America
There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
