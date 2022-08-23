ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39

Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
MUSIC
State
New York State
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
MUSIC
Popculture

Wiz Khalifa Concert Ends in Panic After Rumors of Gunfire

During rapper Wiz Khalifa's Aug. 26 performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, the concert suddenly ended after people started to flee the outdoor venue, reported the Indianapolis Star. Security personnel acted quickly, and all the subjects nearby left the scene on foot. While some of them shouted about...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Page Six

Los Angeles DJ Christian James Hand is the sonic surgeon of old tunes

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DJs and entertainment insiders kept “live music” going on social media — from D-Nice’s “isolation dance parties” which drew 100,000 virtual guests such as Michelle Obama to WME power agent Richard Weitz’s “Quarantunes” charity shows with performances by Elvis Costello and Beck. In another corner of social media, in-the-know music nerds flocked weekly to Instagram to hear Christian James Hand’s “The Session,” a show from his home in which the LA-based DJ and producer breaks down classic tunes. Isolating instruments, vocals and sounds, the sonic surgeon and onetime drum tech dissected the tracks only to build...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Muse’s Matt Bellamy on Why New Album ‘Will of the People’ Beats a Best-Of: ‘We Have the History of Rock on Our Side’

Stepping into Muse frontman Matt Bellamy’s Los Angeles studio is immediately surreal, on a couple of different fronts. For one thing, there’s the fact that it’s in an unmarked former storefront on a heavily trafficked urban street, so on the other side of the one-way glass, pedestrians are constantly passing by, unaware that they’re about two yards away from a rock star coming up with new songs to potentially join “Madness” or ”Uprising” guy as new KROQ-driven earworms in their heads. But apart from the street scene outside practically brushing up against his console, there’s something else about the place… “I don’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyler Mc.

Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America

There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

