New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Has Selected The 2022 Cutest Baby Winner
Gracelyn Cronk of Walton won first place in this year’s UHS Delaware Valley Hospital cutest baby contest. Gracelyn is the daughter of Shannon Hitt. There were 71 entries of babies 2 years old and younger, according to a media release from the hospital received by CNY News. Beckett, son...
Pet Of The Week–‘Arnold’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Arnold”. Each Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
Rabies Alert in Chenango County
The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
CNY Corn Field Transformed Into Tribute for Our Farmers Feeding America
A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed. The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."
Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
The Featured Real Estate Listing For August Has Country Charm
Philip Wright with Benson Agency Real Estate unveiled the Classic Hits 103.1 Listing of the month courtesy of Benson Agency Real Estate. Phil was happy to describe this Charming Country Home located between the Historic Village of Gilbertsville & Morris with just a short drive to Oneonta. This home sits...
