ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 Big Kat

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Pet Of The Week–‘Arnold’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Arnold”. Each Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
ONEONTA, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Rabies Alert in Chenango County

The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Davenport, NY
City
Morris, NY
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
East Meredith, NY
City
Speculator, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

The Featured Real Estate Listing For August Has Country Charm

Philip Wright with Benson Agency Real Estate unveiled the Classic Hits 103.1 Listing of the month courtesy of Benson Agency Real Estate. Phil was happy to describe this Charming Country Home located between the Historic Village of Gilbertsville & Morris with just a short drive to Oneonta. This home sits...
ONEONTA, NY
95.3 Big Kat

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcat953.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy