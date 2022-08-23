ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hope there's extra leg room! Seven foot Shaquille O'Neal towers over his entourage as he jets out of Australia after his meeting with Anthony Albanese comes under fire

He's had a busy few days Down Under - appearing at promotional events, taking part in speaking engagements and even meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. And basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal looked exhausted as he jetted out of Sydney back to the US on Monday morning. The seven foot one...
NBA
SPORTbible

Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy