Hope there's extra leg room! Seven foot Shaquille O'Neal towers over his entourage as he jets out of Australia after his meeting with Anthony Albanese comes under fire
He's had a busy few days Down Under - appearing at promotional events, taking part in speaking engagements and even meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. And basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal looked exhausted as he jetted out of Sydney back to the US on Monday morning. The seven foot one...
Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
Anthony Albanese gives Rabbitohs insider information about changing Covid protocols
The South Sydney Rabbitohs may be privy to some changing Covid-19 national protocols with the team set to name Damien Cook in the squad despite him testing positive on the weekend. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is an avid Souths supporter, may have leaked some insider information to his beloved...
Arsenal fans were very happy with Oleksandr Zinchenko's argument with fourth official
Arsenal fans are loving the footage of Oleksandr Zinchenko arguing with the fourth official, during Arsenal's win over Fulham, despite not being in the matchday squad, as you can see in the video below. Zinchenko joined Arsenal in the summer, after six years at Manchester City where he won the...
Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman looks completely unrecognisable ten years after retiring
Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman looks almost unrecognisable a decade after playing his last professional game. The 42-year-old spent time with PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahce during a fascinating, but splintered, career in football. He decided to hang up his boots in 2012, aged 33, after a...
Thomas Tuchel reveals which of Chelsea's Champions League opponents he is most excited to face
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the one tie in the Champions League that he is looking forward to playing the most. Chelsea have been drawn against AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg as they look to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. Tuchel...
Broncos legend slams Brisbane players who 'whinged' after coach Kevin Walters called them 'soft'
Broncos icon Gorden Tallis has slammed Brisbane players for their poor attitude to copping a spray from coach Kevin Walters. Kevin Walters’ men were on the end of a 53-6 thrashing to the Eels on Thursday night and their coach wasn’t happy at all with the players’ attitude and dismal defence.
Chelsea player offered to play for free to stay at the club, his story is emotional
Former Chelsea winger Charly Musonda offered to play for free in a desperate attempt to remain at the club. Musonda joined the Blues as a 15-year-old in 2012 but has gone on to make only seven senior appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian, who is now 25,...
