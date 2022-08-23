Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads. No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man. He’s Josh...
KSNB Local4
NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
knopnews2.com
North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
doniphanherald.com
A new look for an old Grand Island bank building
GRAND ISLAND -- The former U.S. Bank building in downtown Grand Island is undergoing a major remodel for its new business. Owner Amy Mayhew launched Olive & Grace Bridal in February. Currently operating out of the site’s downstairs space, Mayhew is readying the main floor to open in late November....
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
3 News Now
More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists
MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
msn.com
These 3 Popular Nebraska State Parks Now Offer Fully Equipped Campsites
Forget everything you thought you knew about camping at Nebraska State Parks. Now, instead of dragging a tent along with you or renting a cabin, you can just reserve one of the fully equipped safari tents that are already set up and waiting for you. They’ve got furniture, heaters, fire pits, and even seating that gives you the perfect place to stargaze all night.
walls102.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Season Opener, the Gothenburg Swedes host their cross-county rival, the Cozad Haymakers for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Swedes would sweep the Haymakers three sets to none. In set one, Gothenburg wins it 25-14. The Swedes took the second set by a score of 25-6. Then, in the final set, Gothenburg wins it 25-17.
foxnebraska.com
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
knopnews2.com
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
knopnews2.com
Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey. This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
knopnews2.com
NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.
msn.com
For Some Of The Most Scenic Waterfront Dining In Nebraska, Head To The Woodcliff Restaurant
Nebraska may not have oceans or the Great Lakes, but we’ve got plenty of waterfront spots that offer amazing views. One of those spots is a restaurant in Fremont on the shores of a private lake. You don’t have to be a resident to eat there, which is good news for all of us non-residents – you won’t want to miss this food.
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
