nowhabersham.com
Tractor-trailer wreck blocks scenic highway north of Helen
One of Northeast Georgia’s most scenic highways is back open to traffic after a late-night wreck Tuesday shut down a portion of it for several hours. A tractor-trailer loaded with building supplies wrecked on Richard B. Russell Highway just north of Helen around 10:19 p.m. on August 23. The cab ran into a ditch, spilling the supplies onto the highway, and blocking both lanes of travel.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
nowhabersham.com
Two transported to hospital after wreck on Toccoa Highway
A rollover wreck Friday near Clarkesville sent two people to the hospital with apparent minor injuries. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of SR 17/Toccoa Highway and Bob Patton Road about two miles north of Hills Crossing. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Candace Krefft of...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County
This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
wrwh.com
No Injuries In Tractor Trailer Wreck On Richard Russell Highway
(Cleveland)-No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday night on Richard Russell Highway. Bryce Barrett White County Public Safety Public Information Officer advised in an email that the 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified about the accident at 8:19 PM. Barrett said the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway blocking both lanes...
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says
BALDWIN, Ga. — Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week,...
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
accesswdun.com
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
Georgia man arrested, charged with brother’s murder after human remains found, police say
Dahlonega, Ga. — A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year,...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of victim killed in weekend crash on Augusta Road
The coroner on Monday released the name of the victim killed in a deadly crash over the weekend. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Nathaniel Matthew Selman, 46, of Piedmont, was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involving Selman's motorcycle...
nowhabersham.com
Clarkesville police warn public to ‘be vigilant’ after recent rash of auto thefts, break-ins
Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.
Hall Co cold case: investigators say “we know who did it”
A decade has passed since the murder of a Hall County teenager. Hannah Truelove was stabbed to death on Aug. 23, 2012. The Gainesville High School student was found the next day near her apartment complex on the banks of Lake Lanier. The lead investigator on the case says it’s...
FOX Carolina
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies
Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
