Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO