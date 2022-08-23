Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Maine wardens stress importance of life vests after body pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they've recovered the body of a missing man after the boat he was in overturned on the Androscoggin River Thursday night. Just before noon Friday, rescue crews pulled a body from the Androscoggin River. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a boat overturned,...
WPFO
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Comments / 0