Lafayette County, MO

kttn.com

Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI

Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks.  In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash

A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton. Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.
CLINTON, MO
kchi.com

UTV Driver Injured In Crash

A crash involving a UTV and a vehicle left the UTV driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 5:35 pm Thursday on Route B, a mile south of Cowgill in Caldwell County. According to the report, 18-year-old Austin Cummings of Cowgill was driving the UTV and had pulled out of a private drive to go south. 54-year-old Amy Hawk of Cowgill was northbound and crossed the center line, hitting the driver’s side of the UTV. Hawk was not injured. Cummings had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
EUDORA, KS

