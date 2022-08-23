Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI
Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
kjluradio.com
Three Amish children seriously injured when their buggy is struck by a car near Warrensburg
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its second serious accident involving an Amish buggy in the last three days. The most recent accident happened Saturday afternoon in western Missouri just east of the town of Holden. An elderly man from Holden was driving on Highway 58 when he failed to notice the buggy in front of him and struck it from behind.
Pedestrian dies in Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 71
A pedestrian died in a collision Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 71 and 43rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri
A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
Man dies after multifamily complex catches fire in Harrisonville
A man died from injuries sustained in an early Sunday morning fire in Harrisonville. The fire happened at a multifamily complex in the 500 block of Timber Drive.
KCTV 5
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting early Sunday morning has left at least two people in critical condition. Kansas City Police Department said the shooting occurred at the Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri. Police said they were responding to a report of a noise disturbance at...
kttn.com
Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash
A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
KYTV
Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.
CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton. Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.
kchi.com
UTV Driver Injured In Crash
A crash involving a UTV and a vehicle left the UTV driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 5:35 pm Thursday on Route B, a mile south of Cowgill in Caldwell County. According to the report, 18-year-old Austin Cummings of Cowgill was driving the UTV and had pulled out of a private drive to go south. 54-year-old Amy Hawk of Cowgill was northbound and crossed the center line, hitting the driver’s side of the UTV. Hawk was not injured. Cummings had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri
A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend in 2021 in Sibley, Missouri, because she was upset he was texting other women will spend 17 years in prison.
Crews continue work on Bonner Springs intersection after crash
Multiple lanes remains closed at Kansas Highway 7 and Interstate 70 Friday as crews continue to work on restoring the traffic lights in the area following a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
WIBW
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
Hot tar spill Saturday night shuts down westbound I-435 at Roe Boulevard
A hot tar spill damaged vehicles and forced the shutdown Saturday night of westbound Interstate 435 at Roe Boulevard in Overland Park.
