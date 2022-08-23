A crash involving a UTV and a vehicle left the UTV driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 5:35 pm Thursday on Route B, a mile south of Cowgill in Caldwell County. According to the report, 18-year-old Austin Cummings of Cowgill was driving the UTV and had pulled out of a private drive to go south. 54-year-old Amy Hawk of Cowgill was northbound and crossed the center line, hitting the driver’s side of the UTV. Hawk was not injured. Cummings had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO