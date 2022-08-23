ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: YouTube podcasts page

By Avery Van Etten
 5 days ago

YouTube is launching a dedicated page for podcasts in the U.S. The page is still in the rollout phase. It features popular shows and channels that already have millions of subscribers. Analysts say the page could pose a threat to Apple and Spotify.

Sony is confirming the rumors that its PlayStation VR2 headset is coming out early next year. It will feature displays with new bells and whistles, creating sharper images. No word yet on what it will cost.

Two astrophotographers have revealed one amazing view of the moon. One image captured the moon’s geographical features, the other focused on its colors, and the photographers combined their work by stacking the pictures on top of one another, creating stunning images.

