Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey. This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.
North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.
NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.
Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill. In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the...
