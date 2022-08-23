HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey. This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.

HERSHEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO