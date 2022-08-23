ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 people aboard luxury yacht My Saga rescued as vessel sinks off the southern Italian coast

By A.L. Lee
 5 days ago

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Nine passengers and crew aboard a luxury yacht were rescued Monday after the 131-foot vessel sank off the southern Italian coast.

Nine passengers and crew aboard a luxury yacht were rescued Monday after the 131-foot vessel sank off the southern Italian coast. The super yacht named "My Saga" likely ran into trouble during bad weather, according to dramatic video taken by the Italian coast guard which showed the pleasure craft listing in rough waters near Calabria before vanishing into the sea.

The super yacht named "My Saga" likely ran into trouble during bad weather, according to dramatic video taken by the Italian coast guard, which showed the pleasure craft listing in rough waters near Calabria before vanishing into the sea.

One of two patrol boats in the area rescued one crew member and four passengers, while a tug boat arrived and rescued four other members of the crew.

Some of the survivors were taken to safety at Catanzaro Marine .

The boat, however, was lost.

Bad weather prevented the tug boat from towing it back to shore.

Footage showed the stern submerging first, before the bow ascended sharply and sank.

Authorities are looking into what caused the accident.

Built in Italy in 2007, the craft had been on the water for just 15 years, according to Super Yacht Times .

On its final voyage, the boat set out Monday from Gallipoli, headed to Milazzo, when the captain called the Port Authority of Crotone for help. The yacht was taking on water quickly from the area of the stern, he told them.

No one aboard the boat has been publicly identified.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 42

Kim Sonn
5d ago

was it in Russian owned they probably sunk it themselves so they could get the insurance before it was taken I should say seized

Reply(1)
4
Pumpkin Head
5d ago

Almost makes me cry when this happens to billionaires…almost

Reply(6)
12
