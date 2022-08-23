JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — At least five people were treated for injuries after an incident on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure theme park. Five guests who had been riding El Toro, a wooden roller coaster at the park, complained of back pain after getting off the ride, WCAU reported. A park spokesperson told the station that the five people were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO