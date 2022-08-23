Read full article on original website
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated
Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated The officer called her own strikes “rabbit punches” and argued that they were necessary to get the suspect to comply and stop kicking her, reports said. (NCD)
Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say
GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Texas woman accused of randomly shooting at homes
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of randomly firing gunshots toward homes in western Bexar County, with some of the bullets penetrating the wall of a child’s bedroom, authorities said. Genesis Amanie Rodriguez, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a...
Video shows Florida woman perform ballet, folk dance during sobriety test
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence after newly released video from police shows her appearing to dance during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows Amy Harrington’s sobriety test after she was pulled over...
Border Patrol rescues infant, toddler abandoned by smugglers in Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children who had been abandoned in the desert west of Lukeville, Arizona, were rescued Thursday by an agent with the Tucson Sector Border Patrol. A group of migrants who were arrested west of the Lukeville Port of Entry told an agent about the children,...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches
NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home
ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to be renamed
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Geographic Names Board is weighing two suggested names to replace Swastika Mountain in the state’s Umpqua National Forest. While the term swastika commonly refers to a symbol used by German’s Nazi Party or a Southeast Asian symbol of good luck or spirituality, the mountain was initially named for the nearby — now extinct — town of Swastika, CNN reported. That town was reportedly so named for the owner of a cattle ranch who branded his animals with the symbol, according to CNN.
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
Grave problem: Heavy rains cause 100 plots to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
FORT BLISS, Texas — Heavy rains in western Texas are not only affecting the living. This year’s inclement weather caused nearly 100 plots at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to sink into the ground, creating gaping holes. However, sunken graves are not unusual at the cemetery, according to facility...
Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party's old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
