ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
KRMG

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRMG

Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
NOGALES, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime
KRMG

Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home

ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
ASPEN, CO
KRMG

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to be renamed

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Geographic Names Board is weighing two suggested names to replace Swastika Mountain in the state’s Umpqua National Forest. While the term swastika commonly refers to a symbol used by German’s Nazi Party or a Southeast Asian symbol of good luck or spirituality, the mountain was initially named for the nearby — now extinct — town of Swastika, CNN reported. That town was reportedly so named for the owner of a cattle ranch who branded his animals with the symbol, according to CNN.
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party's old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy